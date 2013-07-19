July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the slide presentations from its 2013 Global Banking Conferences series.

Fitch analysts addressed topics including the outlook for global economic growth; why the years 2013 and 2014 are so pivotal for European banks; why risk remains on the downside for Southern European banks; the new banking realities for US banks; the outlook for Canadian banks; and why shadow finance risks are a concern for Chinese banks.

The presentations are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Fitch's 2013 Global Banking Conferences took place in nine cities worldwide in June. The conferences are now in their 20th year.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Banking Conference 2013 Presentations