Fitch Ratings' Global Banking Conference series kicks off today in Frankfurt, featuring discussion from our Financial Institutions and Sovereign groups on the expected key credit trends into 2014.

Fitch has been hosting the Global Banking Conference for over 20 years. Below follows some highlight commentary from today's presentations. This annual series of events will also visit the following cities by late June: London, Paris, Madrid, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, New York.

"This year's conferences address three broad, overarching questions. Firstly, why does growth remain so elusive in so many markets? Secondly, why is the progression of the global reform agenda so challenging? Thirdly, why has market sentiment towards banks actually improved somewhat over the past year?" says David Weinfurter, Head of Global Financial Institutions at Fitch.

"We expect global GDP growth to strengthen from 2014, but to be uneven and fragile. In developed markets, reforms are vital if debt overhang and demographics are not to drag on long-term growth. Ratings in these markets remain under downward pressure. In emerging markets, growth potential is declining and there is a need to rebalance to more sustainable growth models.

These markets have seen strong upgrades in recent years, but momentum for positive rating actions may have stalled," says Tony Stringer, Managing Director, Sovereigns at Fitch.

"For major European bank ratings, improving solvency profiles and balance sheet de-risking mean we may now see a pick-up in Viability Rating upgrades over the next 18 months. However, the extent of this is likely to be tempered by generally moderate-to-weak profitability. On the other hand, the legislative, operational and political building blocks needed to enable effective bank resolution are starting to take shape, increasingly exerting pressure on banks' Support Rating Floors," say James Longsdon and Bridget Gandy, co-heads of EMEA Financial Institutions.

"US banks are facing a new reality, but against a stable backdrop. Credit fundamentals are relatively strong, supported by sound capitalisation, liquidity and improving asset quality. The remaining asset quality issues are in housing.

Earnings are the big challenge -banks' profits will not reach historic levels, particularly given the new realities of the challenging macro environment, low interest rates, relatively high, though improving, unemployment and sluggish loan growth," says Joo Yung Lee, Head of North American Financial Institutions at Fitch.

"Costs from regulation are a part of this new reality - both compliance, higher capital from Basel III and fines/litigation. Mitigation is largely from cost-cutting and ensuring that capital is used efficiently. On the positive side, regulation does provide creditors with the higher capital and greater liquidity," she adds.

"Shadow finance within the Chinese banking sector is a concern, as the potential exists to hide problem credit. Banks are directly or indirectly involved with 75% of all shadow finance transactions, and there were RMB34trn of non-loan credit transactions outstanding as of year-end 2012. Systemic risk is rising as more segments of the financial sector become involved in credit extension. The misallocation of capital due to poor risk assessment is a key concern," says Charlene Chu, Senior Director, Chinese Banks at Fitch

"The simultaneous expansion of shadow finance and liberalisation of interest rates means Chinese banks face a double-whammy of deposit disintermediation and narrowing margins. Both will erode their ability to extend large amounts of credit," she adds. .