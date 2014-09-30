(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
Global Economic
Outlook (GEO) that global growth will pick up in 2015 and 2016,
but risks are
weighted to the downside. The contribution of major advanced
economies (MAEs) to
global expansion will gradually increase, while growth will
remain subdued in
emerging markets (EMs) after the cyclical trough this year.
Fitch's latest forecasts for world GDP growth (weighted at
market exchange
rates) are 2.6% in 2014, accelerating to 3% in 2015 and 3.1%
2016. The 2014 and
2015 forecasts are both 0.1pp lower than in the June GEO. The
downward
revisions, similar to previous quarters, are mainly due to
emerging markets.
For the US economy Fitch maintains its forecast of robust GDP
growth of 3.1% in
2015 and 3% in 2016, up from 2.2% in 2014. The economy rebounded
strongly in
2Q14 after a temporary setback in 1Q14. Private consumption
growth is
underpinned by improving household income, wealth and
confidence. Investment
should be supported by high corporate cash piles and
profitability, low
financing costs, rising confidence and capacity utilisation.
Monetary policy
remains highly accommodative and the drag from fiscal
consolidation is
significantly smaller than it was in 2013.
We forecast eurozone GDP growth of 0.9% in 2014, followed by
1.3% in 2015 and
1.5% in 2016, slightly weaker than in the June GEO. Output
stagnated in 2Q14
following four quarters of insipid growth, due primarily to a
sharp slowdown in
Germany. Over the forecast horizon growth will be supported by
the US and UK
recoveries, euro depreciation, ECB policy loosening and an
easing in the pace of
fiscal consolidation. However, faltering recent outturns suggest
deleveraging
and structural constraints remain formidable headwinds, eroding
potential
benefits from improving external conditions or policy stimulus.
High
unemployment will persist and remain above 11% until 2016.
Fitch's base case is for eurozone inflation to be low at 0.5% in
2014, 1% in
2015 and 1.3% in 2016, but for protracted deflation to be
avoided. However,
current low inflation, weak demand, a decline in market
inflation expectations,
policy challenges and the potential for self-reinforcing
dynamics make deflation
a meaningful and rising risk.
We forecast EM growth to slow sharply from 4.7% in 2013 to 4% in
2014, before
recovering somewhat in 2015-16. Looming US monetary policy
tightening,
geo-political tensions and lower commodity prices pose downside
risks. Brazil is
now in recession and Russia close to it. Fitch expects both to
see only a
subdued recovery in 2015 and 2016, underperforming most MAEs
over the forecast
period.
Fitch expects China's GDP growth to moderate to 7.2% in 2014,
6.8% in 2015 and
6.5% in 2016 as it gradually rebalances while seeking to contain
leverage. India
will be the only BRIC country where growth picks up in 2014 to
5.6% and
accelerates further to 6.5% in 2015 and 2016, owing to an
expected improvement
in the business environment.
The underlying momentum of the Japanese economy is uncertain
after
sharper-than-expected contraction in 2Q14. We have revised down
GDP growth to
1.4% in 2014, from 1.6% previously, and are maintaining our
forecast of 1.3% for
2015 and 2016. Higher wage growth is central to Japan's
prospects of achieving
sustainably higher real and nominal GDP growth.
Growth in the UK has been strong and broad-based. Fitch is
maintaining its
forecast that growth will slow from 3% in 2014 to 2.5% in 2015
and 2.3% in 2016,
as it moves to its medium-term potential rate of 2%-2.25%. The
base case is that
nominal wage growth will pick up as the labour market slack is
absorbed and the
currently weak productivity growth will improve, in line with
previous cyclical
recoveries.
The coming quarters will see increasing divergence of monetary
conditions in
MAEs after six years of synchronised, ultra-loose monetary
stance. Fitch expects
the Fed and Bank of England to start gradually tightening policy
over the next
few quarters. Meanwhile, the ECB announced further easing
measures at its
September meeting and the Bank of Japan is continuing with its
qualitative and
quantitative easing strategy. The ECB and Bank of Japan are
likely to keep
interest rates unchanged until at least 2016.
This GEO edition's alternative scenario explores the global
impact of a US
interest rate shock. In this scenario the Federal Funds rate
increases to 5% and
the ten-year US yield reaches 6% by end-2016, triggered by an
initial inflation
shock as the economy runs out of spare capacity much sooner than
policy makers
and the markets currently expect. Furthermore volatility spikes
in global
financial markets and leads to a 150 bps increase in global risk
premium.
Growth slows sharply in the US from mid-2015 and the economy
stagnates in 2016.
According to the simulation results the impact on MAEs is
limited and stems
mainly from lower US demand. Nevertheless the shock raises the
risk of a new
recession in the eurozone as the baseline recovery is so weak.
In many EMs,
central banks tighten monetary conditions due to the higher risk
premium and
inflation, despite the economic slowdown. Russia and Brazil
would remain close
to recession in 2015 and 2016, while India would slow sharply
and China would be
the least affected among the BRICs.
