(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Outlook - March
2017
here
LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) The near-term outlook for growth in the
advanced
countries has improved despite persistent political
uncertainties says Fitch
Ratings in its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO).
"Robust labour markets and consumer spending, more supportive
fiscal policies
and the stabilisation in emerging markets helped advanced
country growth recover
in the second half of 2016," said Brian Coulton, Chief
Economist, Fitch.
"Furthermore, a synchronised improvement in manufacturing
business surveys
across the advanced countries suggests growth momentum has
continued into early
2017."
Advanced country growth is expected to pick up to 1.9% in 2017
and 2% in 2018
from 1.6% in 2016. The acceleration is led by the US, with
growth in the
eurozone and Japan expected to remain broadly stable. Fitch's
latest forecast
changes include upward revisions to 2017 growth of 0.3pp for the
eurozone and
the UK, 0.2pp for Japan and an upward revision of 0.3pp for 2018
for the US.
"While there is genuine upside to the near-term outlook -
stemming primarily
from a faster-than-expected easing of US fiscal policy and the
possibility of
animal spirits sparking a more rapid US private investment
recovery - downside
risks also loom large," added Mr. Coulton.
An aggressive pursuit of protectionist trade polices by the new
US
administration could spark retaliation and global currency
volatility,
undermining business confidence. Longer term, if the US were to
shift to a more
producer-focussed or 'mercantilist' model, with the aim of
permanently shrinking
trade deficit, it is hard to see who else would step in to fill
the gap in
global demand. Ultimately, the US has been the world's consumer
of last resort
for decades with many countries' economies geared to supplying
US demand.
In the eurozone, the re-emergence of concerns about
fragmentation of the
currency-bloc could result in tighter credit conditions and
significantly
reduced growth. In a more severe scenario, where an overtly
anti-EU leader
were to cement a strong majority in a major eurozone country the
macro
disruption could be highly damaging.
"The linkages from political uncertainty to economic growth are
never
straightforward, but for now we are looking at a synchronised
improvement in the
macro outlook across the advanced countries," Mr. Coulton
continued.
Improving growth prospects and increased fiscal policy support
are moving the
world economy further away from the scenario of 'never-ending'
quantitative
easing by the major central banks. Fitch now expects the US Fed
to raise rates
three times this year (up from two hikes in Fitch's November
forecast) and by a
total of seven times over 2017 and 2018. This is in stark
contrast to just two
hikes over the previous eight years.
The European Central Bank (ECB) remains resolute in providing
additional
monetary stimulus at this juncture but they are facing increased
communication
challenges as headline inflation rates rise. There are also some
signs that
previous monetary stimulus may be gaining a little more traction
on the real
economy, with a further pick-up in private credit growth in core
eurozone
countries and a buoyant real estate market in Germany. ECB
asset purchases are
likely to be continued in line with the forward guidance
provided by the ECB at
last December's meeting but we expect them to be phased out
through the first
half of 2018.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has held short-term interest rates
steady at -0.1% and
we no longer expect further cuts into more negative territory.
The yen has
weakened significantly since our November GEO and the BOJ has
become somewhat
more optimistic on the growth outlook.
Emerging market growth is expected to rise to 4.7% this year, up
from just over
4% in 2015 and 2016. This reflects the return to modest positive
growth rates in
Russia and Brazil. However, EM growth prospects are slightly
weaker than
previously forecast, with downward revisions to Mexico, Turkey
and Brazil. There
are also signs of a shift in the policy stance in China.
Following the success
of the stimulus measures rolled out from late 2015 in supporting
growth, the
Chinese authorities have recently shifted focus towards trying
to start to
address the problem of rapidly rising leverage. The cuts in
official interest
rates that we previously expected in 2017 no longer seem likely.
This change of
emphasis has come a little earlier than expected and is likely
to result in some
sequential slowing of growth later this year. Our 2017 growth
forecast for China
has been edged down slightly to 6.3%.
The Global Economic Outlook is available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship publication of Fitch's Economics
team, and other
global economic research and commentary are available at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
Contact:
Brian Coulton
Chief Economist
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1140
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1
646 582 4947,
Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore,
Tel: +65 67 96
7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001