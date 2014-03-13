Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Outlook -
Recovery Strengthening
Amid Emerging RisksLONDON, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest Global
Economic
Outlook (GEO) that global growth will accelerate in 2014 and
2015, driven by a
strengthening recovery in major advanced economies (MAE), while
growth rates
will remain broadly flat in Emerging Markets (EMs). Its latest
forecasts for
world GDP growth (weighted at market exchange rates) are 2.9% in
2014 and 3.2%
in 2015, up from 2.4% in 2013, unchanged from the December GEO.
Favourable economic trends are continuing in MAEs with GDP
growth accelerating
in the US and the eurozone in 4Q13 and already strong growth
becoming more
balanced in the UK. In contrast, in EMs, tighter funding
conditions, lower
non-energy commodity prices, structural weaknesses and
heightened political
risks added to downside revisions and risks to growth.
A deflation risk has emerged in the eurozone. "Inflation is
unexpectedly low, at
0.8% in February, despite the cyclical upturn and loose monetary
conditions.
Monetary policy options are more constrained than in other MAEs
and low
inflation adds to the costs of periphery rebalancing and
potentially poses the
risk of a debt deflation spiral," says Gergely Kiss, Director in
Fitch's
Sovereign team. "Deflation is not our base case, but we forecast
eurozone
inflation at just 1.2% in 2014 and 1.4% in 2015, persistently
below the ECB's
target."
The US economy gained momentum in 2H13, and Fitch forecasts real
GDP growth to
accelerate from 1.9% in 2013 to 2.8% in 2014 and 3.1% in 2015,
the strongest
among MAEs. Improving household incomes, strong corporate
profitability, an
easing in fiscal drag and accommodative monetary policy will
continue to support
growth. Fitch forecasts an unemployment rate of 6.4% in 2014 and
6.0% in 2015,
while inflation will remain subdued.
Fitch expects the gradual recovery in the eurozone to continue,
with GDP growth
of 1.1% in 2014 and 1.4% in 2015 after contracting 0.4% in 2013,
reflecting
cyclical improvement in both the core and the periphery. Growth
will be
supported by an easing of the degree of fiscal consolidation,
normalisation of
financing conditions and improvement in economic sentiment.
However, high
unemployment will persist, with the peak not expected until
2H14.
Fitch forecasts EM growth to flatline at 4.5% in 2014 and
improve only
marginally to 4.8% in 2015, well below the 6.1% average of
2010-2012. To varying
extents, major EM economies face headwinds from tighter global
funding
conditions, idiosyncratic structural weaknesses, including
heightened political
risks, and lower non-energy commodity prices. While growth in
EMs will continue
to exceed MAEs, the differential between the two groups will
decline to 2.5pp in
2014-15, the lowest since 2002.
In China, the National People's Congress announced a growth
target of 7.5% for
2014, leading Fitch to revise up its growth forecast to 7.3%
from 7.0%. The
unchanged macro targets are despite wide-ranging reform
ambitions and a desire
to rebalance the country's growth model. The People's Bank has
tightened
domestic monetary conditions, allowed some two-way exchange rate
volatility and
injected greater credit discipline by allowing corporate debt
defaults. Fitch
believes these measures are intended to address perceived risks
to financial
stability while engineering a continued soft landing for the
economy.
Growth remained strong in 4Q13 in the UK at 0.7% qoq and its
composition became
more balanced as consumption growth slowed and business
investment accelerated.
Better balanced growth led Fitch to revise up its GDP growth
forecast to 2.5% in
2014 and 2015. However, on-going fiscal consolidation and the
limited scope to
increase household indebtedness will constrain growth over the
medium term.
Japan will benefit from the combination of stronger MAE growth
and a weaker
exchange rate, through stronger net trade. Fitch does not expect
the impact of
the April consumption tax hike to derail the economy. GDP growth
will pick up
from 1.5% in 2013 to 1.7% in 2014, before moderating to 1.2% in
2015.
Fitch expects monetary policy in MAEs to remain data driven and
consistent with
central banks' forward guidance. The Fed will continue the
gradual tapering of
its asset purchases and start increasing the policy rate in
mid-2015, the first
among MAE central banks. The ECB will keep interest rates at
their current
historical lows at least until end-2015, although it could
loosen policy
settings if deflation risks intensify.
In this GEO's alternative scenario we analyse the impact of a
slowdown of EMs
triggered by a 400bps EM-wide risk premium shock. The impact on
individual
countries depends primarily on their dependence on foreign
financing and
monetary policy response to the shock. Fitch's simulation
results show India
would suffer a cumulative fall in the level of GDP of 3pp in
2014-15, Brazil
2.3pp, Russia 1.8pp and China just 0.8pp. By contrast, the
impact in MAEs would
be low, at only 0.2pp in Germany and Japan and less elsewhere.
The GEO is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above. To
complement the release, Fitch has also published a datasheet
containing its
latest macroeconomic forecasts by country and region, which is
available by
clicking the link below.
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1174
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.