(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banks Maintain Healthy
Liquidity
here
HONG KONG, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the impact
on Hong Kong banks from global monetary tightening should be
manageable. Robust
deposit composition, a high proportion of liquid assets and low
dependency on
capital market and foreign bank funding provide stability and
mitigate liquidity
risks. However, the banks' loans and other claims in mainland
China have been
growing quickly, which increases their sensitivity to spill-over
effects from
stresses on the mainland banking system.
Fitch expects the Hong Kong banks to maintain sound funding
structures by
limiting deposit concentrations and increasing longer-term
funding. Fitch-rated
banks should easily withstand more volatility as retail and
resident deposits
dominate and reliance on foreign bank funding will remain
stable.
Their expanding open position to mainland China resulting from
tighter liquidity
conditions in China and buoyant cross-border activities render
Hong Kong banks
more susceptible to liquidity risks in China. Fitch views the
imbalance between
Hong Kong banks' claims on mainland banks and funding provided
by the latter as
an increasingly structural feature.
Hong Kong banks' large liquidity buffers should bode well for
the regulatory
liquidity stress test in the coming year. Among Fitch-rated
banks, Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd (ICBC Asia; A/Stable),
China CITIC Bank
International Limited (CNCBI; BBB/Stable) and DBS Bank (Hong
Kong) Limited
(DBSHK; AA-/Stable) have improved their liquidity buffers the
most during
2009-2013. For these three banks, short-term interbank assets
accounted for the
bulk of liquefiable assets.
The report, 'Hong Kong Banks Maintain Healthy Liquidity -
Deposits a Major
Funding Source; China Interbank Risk', is available at
www.fitchratings.com, or
by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
