(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 17 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s
(Goldman) net
revenues for fourth quarter 2013 (4Q'13) were stronger for the
quarter but flat
for the full year benefiting from an improvement in fixed
income, currency and
commodities trading, following a weak 3Q'13, and strong
investment banking
revenues. Results for 4Q'13 were dampened by elevated
non-compensation expenses
primarily due to higher legal and regulatory matters. Return on
equity (ROE) of
11% for 2013 is below Goldman's historical average but generally
favorable
relative to peers and their cost of capital.
The firm reported quarterly net revenues of $8.8 billion, an
increase of 31%
from a weak 3Q'13, driven by higher client activity and slightly
improved
macroeconomic conditions. On a full year basis, net revenues
remained flat at
$34.2 billion. Full year 2013 net earnings of $8 billion were 8%
higher than
2012.
Compensation expenses continued to decline in 4Q'13, down 8%
sequentially, and
represented 36.9% of net revenues for the year. Non-compensation
expenses,
however increased 40% quarter over quarter (QoQ) driven by
higher provisions for
legal (primarily mortgage-related) and regulatory matters; and
de minimis
impairment charges. The increase in litigation expenses is not
unique to
Goldman, and is an area Fitch is watching for the industry,
although Goldman's
smaller mortgage activities relative to banking peers suggest
the impact may
more limited.
For Institutional Client Services, net revenues (excluding DVA
impact, and the
sale of the reinsurance and hedge fund businesses) increased 23%
sequentially,
but were down slightly from 4Q'12. Fixed income improved from
a weak 3Q'13,
supported by tighter credit spreads although market activity was
relatively
subdued. For 2013, fixed income net revenues (excluding DVA
impact) were 13%
lower than 2012, primarily due to sharply lower net revenues in
interest rate
products and mortgages. Equities increased 5% sequentially, and
increased 12%
from 4Q'12 (excluding the sale of Goldman's reinsurance business
and hedge fund
businesses). Trading VaR declined modestly from the prior
quarter and on a full
year basis, reflecting a lower contribution from interest rates
and currencies
partially offset by a higher contribution from equity.
Investment banking revenues of $1.7 billion were 47% higher than
3Q'13 driven by
a robust market for IPOs and increased M&A activity.
Underwriting revenues were
strong, with equities up more than two-fold QoQ and year over
year (YoY) due to
higher client activity. Debt underwriting revenues were up 9%
from 3Q'13,
however down 14% from 4Q'12. The backlog for investment banking
remains strong
and Goldman should benefit from increased activity. On a full
year basis,
investment banking revenues increased 22% to $6 billion. Total
underwriting
revenues were a record $4 billion, due to positive momentum from
both debt and
equity underwriting.
Investment and lending revenues increased significantly QoQ due
to
mark-to-market gains in private equity investments and higher
net interest
income on fixed income securities. Asset management revenues
were 31% higher
than the prior quarter. Assets under supervision reached a
record high of $1.04
trillion, driven by substantial net inflows and market
appreciation.
Goldman's liquidity profile remains solid with $184 billion (20%
of assets) of
unencumbered, highly liquid securities and cash. Over the past
several years,
liquidity has been consistently maintained at conservative
levels, which is
consistent with Goldman's current ratings.
Goldman estimated that its Tier 1 common ratio under the Basel
III advanced
approach was 9.8%, unchanged from the prior quarter. The ratio
continues to be
above the 8.5% minimum and above Goldman's target of 9.5%.
Goldman estimated
that its supplementary leverage ratios (under the Federal
Reserve's methodology)
were approximately 5% and 6% at the holding company and Goldman
Sachs Bank USA,
respectively. Both continue to be in line with proposed
regulatory requirement.
As part of Goldman's share repurchase program, during 4Q'13 and
full year 2013,
$1.4 billion and $6.2 billion of common shares were repurchased,
respectively.
Fitch views this level of share repurchase activity as
manageable given current
capital levels.
