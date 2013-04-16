(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) First quarter 2013 (1Q'13) operating
results for The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) were generally in line with
expectations:
solid operating profitability, conservative liquidity levels and
continued
growth in the Basel III capital ratio. These latest results have
no rating
implications, according to Fitch Ratings.
Revenues (excluding DVA) were essentially flat when compared to
a strong 1Q'12
and 9% above the seasonally weaker 4Q'12 level. Operating
profits improved
year-over-year, reflecting efforts to improve operating
efficiency. Operating
expenses were well controlled, declining 1% year-over-year and
improving as a
percentage of revenues.
Revenues benefited year-over-year from sharply higher investment
banking
revenues. Equity and debt underwriting revenues improved in view
of healthier
equity markets combined with low absolute interest rates and
tight credit
spreads. Advisory revenues remained essentially flat and
continue to be affected
by sluggish mergers and acquisitions activity (although there
are signs of a
pick-up).
Goldman also posted higher revenues in both investment
management and investing
and lending segments. Investing and lending revenues included
net gains in both
equity and credit-related positions as well as net interest
income. The
contribution from this area tends to be volatile from quarter to
quarter
depending on moves in equity markets and credit spreads.
Institutional client services remained the largest contributor
to revenues at
over 50% of total. In this segment, revenues were at a healthy
level in tandem
with a favorable market environment. Revenues were up strongly
from 4Q'12, but
moderately lower year-over-year. Revenues in 1Q'12, particularly
in the rates
business, were boosted by a snap back in the European bond
markets following ECB
actions. Trading VaR remains subdued reflecting benign market
volatility in
recent periods.
Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly
liquid securities
and cash, stood at a healthy $174 billion (18% of total assets)
at year-end and
averaged $181 billion during the latest quarter. Liquidity has
been
consistently maintained at these conservative levels in recent
years. Fitch
believes Goldman will comfortably meet Basel III liquidity
requirements.
Under Basel III, Goldman's Tier I common ratio was approximately
9%, compared
with approximately 8% a year ago. Management is targeting
approximately a 1%
management buffer above Goldman's G-SIFI buffer of 1.5%. As
expected, Basel I
capital ratios were negatively affected by the adoption of
revised market risk
capital requirements. Nevertheless, capital ratios remain quite
comfortable
under Basel I.
