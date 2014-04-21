(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 21 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Goldman) reported
solid results for first quarter 2014 (1Q'14) generally in line
with Fitch
Ratings' expectations. Results were moderately lower than 4Q'13;
but benefitting
from strong fixed income, currency and commodities trading and
lower
non-compensation expenses offset by elevated compensation
expenses.
Net revenues (excluding DVA) increased 4% sequentially to $9.3
billion at 1Q'14
despite continued uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic
environment conditions,
Federal Reserve bond buying tapering and interest rates.
Non-compensation
expenses declined 24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) primarily due
to lower
provisions for legal and regulatory matters. Compensation
expenses increased
$1.8 billion to $4 billion at 1Q'14 due to seasonality, but was
8% lower than
1Q'13. Compensation represented 43% of net revenues at 1Q'14
unchanged from
1Q'13.
Institutional Client Services net revenues (excluding DVA impact
and the sale of
the reinsurance business in 2013) increased 23% sequentially,
but was down 11%
from 1Q'13. Fixed income net revenues (excluding DVA) improved
50% from 4Q'13,
but was 13% lower than 1Q'13. The increase was driven by higher
market activity
in commodities, rates and mortgages. Equities decreased 7% from
1Q'13(excluding
the sale of Goldman's reinsurance business) as a result of less
favorable market
conditions primarily in Japan and certain emerging markets.
Trading value at
risk (VaR) of $82 billion was virtually unchanged from 4Q'13.
Investment banking revenues of $1.8 billion were 4% higher than
4Q'13 driven by
strong advisory business. Underwriting revenues were down 3% QoQ
and virtually
unchanged year-over-year (YoY). Debt underwriting revenues were
up 29% from
4Q'13 due to an increase in investment grade and leveraged
finance activity.
Lower equity underwriting revenues were due to fewer IPOs during
1Q'14, which is
consistent with industry volumes. The backlog for investment
banking remains
strong and Goldman should benefit from increased activity.
Investing and lending revenues decreased 26% both QoQ and YoY.
Net revenues for
equity securities declined 50% from a strong 4Q'13. Debt
securities and loan,
however, benefitted from higher gains on investments and net
interest income.
Asset management revenues of $1.5 billion were unchanged
sequentially, but up
20% YoY. Assets under supervision increased to a record $1.08
trillion, due to
net inflows and market appreciation.
Over the past several years, Goldman has consistently maintained
liquidity at
conservative levels. Global core excess liquidity, including
unencumbered,
highly liquid securities and cash, was a solid $175 billion or
19% of total
assets at 1Q'14.
Goldman estimated that its Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III
advanced approach
at 1Q'14 was 11.3% on a transitional basis, comfortably above
the 8.5% minimum
and above Goldman's target of 9.5%. Goldman estimated that its
supplementary
leverage ratio (SLR) under the rules recently proposed by the
Federal Reserve
was approximately 4.2% for the holding company, below the
minimum threshold of
5%. Under the new proposal, the holding company SLR was
negatively impacted by
the CDS add-on and collateralized assets associated with
customer activity.
Furthermore, fund investments, which Goldman is required to
reduce as part of
the Volcker Rule, continue to negatively impact the SLR. Goldman
estimates that
harvesting these fund investments should improve the holding
company SLR by
approximately 50 basis points. Goldman estimated that the
Goldman Sachs Bank
USA's SLR was 5.6% at 1Q'14, below the minimum threshold of 6%.
Fitch believes
that Goldman will be able to meet the supplementary leverage
minimums ahead of
implementation deadline in 2018.
During 1Q'14, as part of Goldman's share repurchase program,
$1.72 billion of
common shares were repurchased. Goldman received a no objection
to its capital
request under CCAR but only after it revised its submission.
