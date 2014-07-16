(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 16 (Fitch) Second quarter 2014 (2Q'14) net
revenues for The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) exceeded Fitch Ratings'
expectations, driven
by solid investment banking revenues which offset a 22% decline
in fixed income,
currency and commodities (FICC) trading revenues. The $56
billion, or 6%,
decline in assets in the quarter was also notable, reflecting
the on-going
optimization of the bank's activities to better align with the
regulatory
environment.
Goldman's total assets declined 6% to $860 billion at 2Q'14,
reflecting on-going
optimization of lower return activities, most notably including
matched book
secured financing which was down approximately $25 billion in
the quarter. Fitch
views the balance sheet reduction positively, as it demonstrates
proactive
management of assets.
Net revenues (excluding DVA) decreased 2% sequentially to $9.1
billion at 2Q'14,
driven by continued low volatility affecting client activity and
risk appetite.
Compensation expenses were down 2% sequentially and represented
43% of net
revenues at 2Q'14, unchanged from 1Q'14. Non-compensation
expenses increased 4%
quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) primarily due to higher provisions
for legal and
regulatory matters. Goldman reported a return on average equity
of 10.9% which,
although still below the firm's historical average, compares
favorably to a
number of peers.
Institutional Client Services net revenues (excluding DVA impact
and the sale of
the reinsurance business in 2013) declined 13% from 1Q'14 and
was down 8% from
2Q'13. FICC net revenues (excluding DVA) fell 22% sequentially
due to a
lackluster trading environment and subdued client activity. The
decline was
driven by significantly lower revenues in the commodities
business, as compared
to a strong 1Q'14. Equities net revenues decreased from 2Q'13
(excluding the
sale of Goldman's reinsurance business) due to lower derivatives
business and
lower trading volumes domestically and in Asia. Trading value
at risk (VaR) was
$77 million at 2Q'14, down from $82 million at 1Q'14, with
reduced equity risk
as the largest driver of the decline.
Investment banking revenues of $1.8 billion were flat as
compared with 1Q'14.
Underwriting revenues rose 16% QoQ, with debt underwriting
revenues up 11% to a
record $730 million due to an increase in high yield and merger
related
activity. Equity underwriting revenues increased 25%
sequentially and 47%
year-over-year as a result of a higher level of IPO activity
consistent with
industry volumes. Advisory revenues declined 26% sequentially
reflecting a
decline in completed M&A transactions during the quarter, but
the backlog for
investment banking remains strong, and Goldman should benefit
from increased
activity, particularly given its continued standing in the
league tables.
Investment and lending revenues were positively impacted by
mark-to-market
gains. Private equity investments reflecting company specific
events increased
$551 million to $1.3 billion at 2Q'14. Debt securities continued
to benefit from
higher net interest income and gains on investments. Investment
management
revenues decreased 8% QoQ to $1.4 billion. Assets under
supervision increased to
a record $1.14 trillion, due to net inflows and market
appreciation.
Global core excess liquidity, including unencumbered, highly
liquid securities
and cash, was a solid $170 billion or 20% of total assets and
averaged $173
billion during 2Q'14. Liquidity continues to be managed at
conservative levels,
which is consistent with Goldman's current ratings.
Goldman estimated that its Tier 1 common ratio under the Basel
III advanced
approach at 2Q'14 was 11.4% on a transitional basis, comfortably
above the 8.5%
minimum and above Goldman's target of 9.5%. Goldman estimated
that its
supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) under the rules recently
proposed by the
Federal Reserve was approximately 4.5% for the holding company,
below the
minimum threshold of 5%. Fitch believes that Goldman will be
able to meet the
supplementary leverage minimums ahead of the required timeframe
in 2018.
As part of Goldman's share repurchase program, $1.25 billion of
common shares
were repurchased during 2Q'14 under the recent CCAR
authorization. Fitch views
this level of share repurchase activity as manageable given
current capital
levels.
