(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Danske Bank's announcement on Monday of a DKK9bn (EUR1.2bn) goodwill impairment will wipe out most of its 2014 net income, highlighting its weak profitability. It leaves the bank with only a small buffer to deal with unexpected shocks, Fitch Ratings says. But the goodwill charge has no immediate ratings impact since there is no effect on capital, which we believe is solid. We have already factored weak earnings into the bank's 'A' rating. The goodwill write-down relates to the bank's operations in Finland, Northern Ireland and Estonia. The timing of Danske's announcement, ahead of year-end reporting, shows a high level of transparency. The immediate disclosure of the goodwill impairment, reflecting the bank's view that this was a market significant event, is positive. Danske's profitability has been severely affected by loan impairment charges in recent years, particularly in its winding down of its Irish operations, but also from its domestic market. This leaves the bank with limited ability to absorb unexpected shocks from its profits. Profitability has improved in 2014, aided by a turnaround in loan impairment charges and continued low costs. Rebuilding the bank's sustainable profitability would be credit positive as this would enhance internal capital generation and the ability to withstand one-off earnings events, such as this goodwill impairment, without leaving capital vulnerable. But boosting revenues is likely to be difficult as the Danish economy is slow growing and expectations for elsewhere are low. Danske will only generate a minimal 2%-3% return on equity (or net income of DKK2.5bn-DKK4.5bn) in 2014 after the goodwill write-down. It is maintaining its net profit target range for 2014 of DKK11.5bn - DKK13.5bn before the exceptional charge. Capital ratios will not be affected, since goodwill is already deducted. Danske's fully-loaded CRD IV common equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.8% at end-3Q14 compares well with international peers. But management maintains the ambition to pay dividends of around 40% of net profit for the year, before goodwill impairment. Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1326 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Danske Bank AS here