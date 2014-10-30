(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) A gradual rise in interest rates would be a net positive for U.S. banks as higher rates could translate into improved earnings through improved loan growth and higher pricing, according to a Fitch Ratings report. As noted in a recent report on interest rates, Fitch's base case scenario assumes the completion of the Fed's tapering program, strengthening world economic growth over 2014 - 2016 and a gradual tightening of monetary policy over the next 12 months. Fitch's stress case scenario involves a sharper hike of interest rates amid weakening or stagnant economic growth, among other factors. Under the base case viewpoint, earnings improvement resulting from higher interest rates would be partially offset by higher funding costs and some increased provisioning. This is due to higher utilizations and ongoing seasoning of loan portfolios. These views are incorporated in Fitch's current bank ratings. The less-likely stress scenario could be more challenging for U.S. banks. In this scenario, banks would experience higher funding costs without a meaningful pick-up in asset yields. This would also cause potential shocks to capital via changes in the valuations of bank securities portfolios and possible deterioration of asset quality metrics to the extent that a combination of higher rates and a weaker economy causes credit deterioration in underlying borrowers. Under both Fitch scenarios, rising interest rates will cause a decline in the value of securities holdings for banks under the Basel III Advanced Approach, as loses in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) will count against regulatory measures. The full report 'U.S. Banks: Implications of Rate Shock Scenarios' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' This is part of a series of reports by Fitch looking at interest rate sensitivities across various U.S. analytical sectors. For more information, the report 'U.S. Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock' is also available on the Fitch website. Contact: Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10001 Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.