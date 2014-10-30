(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) A gradual rise in interest rates
would be a net
positive for U.S. banks as higher rates could translate into
improved earnings
through improved loan growth and higher pricing, according to a
Fitch Ratings
report.
As noted in a recent report on interest rates, Fitch's base case
scenario
assumes the completion of the Fed's tapering program,
strengthening world
economic growth over 2014 - 2016 and a gradual tightening of
monetary policy
over the next 12 months. Fitch's stress case scenario involves a
sharper hike of
interest rates amid weakening or stagnant economic growth, among
other factors.
Under the base case viewpoint, earnings improvement resulting
from higher
interest rates would be partially offset by higher funding costs
and some
increased provisioning. This is due to higher utilizations and
ongoing seasoning
of loan portfolios. These views are incorporated in Fitch's
current bank
ratings.
The less-likely stress scenario could be more challenging for
U.S. banks. In
this scenario, banks would experience higher funding costs
without a meaningful
pick-up in asset yields. This would also cause potential shocks
to capital via
changes in the valuations of bank securities portfolios and
possible
deterioration of asset quality metrics to the extent that a
combination of
higher rates and a weaker economy causes credit deterioration in
underlying
borrowers.
Under both Fitch scenarios, rising interest rates will cause a
decline in the
value of securities holdings for banks under the Basel III
Advanced Approach, as
loses in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) will
count against
regulatory measures.
The full report 'U.S. Banks: Implications of Rate Shock
Scenarios' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com.' This is part of a series of reports
by Fitch looking
at interest rate sensitivities across various U.S. analytical
sectors.
For more information, the report 'U.S. Monetary Policy:
Implications of an
Interest Rate Shock' is also available on the Fitch website.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10001
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks:
Implications of an
Interest Rate Shock Scenario
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.