HONG KONG/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 14 (Fitch) The Korean
government's steps to
heighten transparency of non-financial public sector debt
validate our ratings
stance toward SOEs, says Fitch Ratings. These measures clarify
the level of the
public sector debt, and convey official intent to improve its
management and
sustainability. The steps are largely neutral for the sovereign
credit profile,
but consistent with our reasons for upgrading the ratings of 12
Korean SOEs in
July last year.
The latest public sector debt figure is comprehensive and more
transparent. It
accounts for both central and local government debt as well as
the liabilities
of other public sector entities - including both non-profit
public institutions
and non-financial state-owned enterprises. As a result, Korea's
public sector
debt stood at KRW821.1trn at end-2012, or 64.5% of GDP.
The published aggregate public sector debt figure is broadly in
line with
Fitch's earlier estimates based on information from rated and
other large SOEs
whose financial data is publicly available. From a sovereign
credit perspective,
the focus of debt comparisons between sovereigns has been mainly
at the general
government level (i.e. local and central government debt), as
the risks of
broader public sector debt are more difficult to assess on a
cross-country
basis. One reason is that it is more difficult to obtain
aggregate comparable
public debt statistics.
Heightened transparency could help instill greater credit
discipline if it
results in better management of broader public sector
liabilities. In this
regard, the government reiterated its plans to stabilise public
sector debt
through the development of mid- to long-term plans for national,
local, and
public institutions' debt.
The government's approach to managing leverage in the broader
public sector is
consistent with our rating upgrades of 12 Korean SOEs in July
2013. We had
refrained from a concomitant upgrade of SOEs at the time of the
last sovereign
ratings upgrade to 'AA-' in September 2012. This was because of
the
deterioration in the standalone credit profiles at most rated
SOEs. The onset of
broader SOE reforms began shortly after the Park administration
took office in
February 2013, and these adjustments prompted the upgrades
across the sector.
Continuing measures to rein in the growth of SOE debt remain
very much in
evidence. They include allowance of tariff price increases (for
KEPCO and
KOGAS), higher private-sector participation in selective sectors
(such as power
generation), and a scaling back of overseas investment (for
KOGAS and Korea
National Oil Corporation). The government has also recently
asked a few SOEs to
divest some assets and pay down their debt by 2017.
Korea is only the fifth nation in the G20 group to announce a
consolidated
measure of public debt, and the recent measures are yet another
reflection of
the authorities' reasonable commitment to tackling the high
level of SOE debt.
