(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Greek Banks: Peer Review -
Ratings Upgraded but
Operating Environment Risky
here
LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Greek banks continue to face significant
asset quality
and profitability pressures, which if not contained could lead
to renewed
capital weakness and funding vulnerabilities, Fitch Ratings
says. However, banks
face these challenges from a better financial position after
their
recapitalisation and with funding conditions having improved.
The largest four Greek banks' improved standalone financial
strength as
expressed by their Viability Ratings and a more stable
macroeconomic environment
in Greece as reflected by the sovereign upgrade to 'B-' were the
key drivers for
our recent one-notch upgrade of these banks' Issuer Default
Ratings to 'B-'. We
believe the banks are unlikely to receive further support in
light of the scarce
resources at the Greek authorities' disposal. Therefore, we
revised these banks'
Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor'.
We expect problem loans to continue to rise in 2013, but at a
slower pace than
in 2012. At end-2012 non-performing loan ratios were 20-30%, but
there were
signs of a slower rate of increase in Q412. We believe the
banks' profitability
will remain weak with high loan impairment charges and subdued
revenue in an
economy contracting by 4.3% in 2013. However, earnings and
capital pressure
could start to ease in 2014 as we forecast unemployment to peak
at 28.5% at
end-2013 and for GDP to return to growth in 2014, albeit by only
0.3%.
There are also some signs that funding conditions are improving.
System deposits
rose by 13% for the nine months to March, reflecting improved
depositor
confidence. But this is likely to be fragile following the
Cypriot banking
crisis and with structural imbalances remaining. The four banks'
aggregate net
loans/deposits ratio improved by 10pp to a still-high 132% at
end-2012. They
remained reliant on the central bank to fund 25% of their assets
at end-Q113,
although funding costs have reduced since they regained access
to ECB funds in
January.
The four Greek banks received support from the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund
(HFSF) under the IMF/EU programme. Together with the completion
of private
capital-raising, potential issuance of contingent convertible
bonds to be fully
subscribed by the HFSF and taking into account recent bank
acquisitions, their
pro-forma European Banking Authority core capital ratios will be
above the 9%
required by the authorities.
We expect Eurobank to be the only bank to remain fully
state-owned. Alpha Bank
has attained the 10% private shareholder participation threshold
required to
avoid nationalisation. Piraeus Bank will also meet the target as
its right issue
is secured by foreign investors. National Bank of Greece is
likely to follow
suit.
For more information on the sector, see our report Greek Banks:
Peer Review:
Ratings Upgraded but Operating Environment Risky, published
today on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana
S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85
7th Floor 08008 Barcelona
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.