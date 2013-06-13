(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Greek Banks: Peer Review - Ratings Upgraded but Operating Environment Risky here LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Greek banks continue to face significant asset quality and profitability pressures, which if not contained could lead to renewed capital weakness and funding vulnerabilities, Fitch Ratings says. However, banks face these challenges from a better financial position after their recapitalisation and with funding conditions having improved. The largest four Greek banks' improved standalone financial strength as expressed by their Viability Ratings and a more stable macroeconomic environment in Greece as reflected by the sovereign upgrade to 'B-' were the key drivers for our recent one-notch upgrade of these banks' Issuer Default Ratings to 'B-'. We believe the banks are unlikely to receive further support in light of the scarce resources at the Greek authorities' disposal. Therefore, we revised these banks' Support Rating Floor to 'No Floor'. We expect problem loans to continue to rise in 2013, but at a slower pace than in 2012. At end-2012 non-performing loan ratios were 20-30%, but there were signs of a slower rate of increase in Q412. We believe the banks' profitability will remain weak with high loan impairment charges and subdued revenue in an economy contracting by 4.3% in 2013. However, earnings and capital pressure could start to ease in 2014 as we forecast unemployment to peak at 28.5% at end-2013 and for GDP to return to growth in 2014, albeit by only 0.3%. There are also some signs that funding conditions are improving. System deposits rose by 13% for the nine months to March, reflecting improved depositor confidence. But this is likely to be fragile following the Cypriot banking crisis and with structural imbalances remaining. The four banks' aggregate net loans/deposits ratio improved by 10pp to a still-high 132% at end-2012. They remained reliant on the central bank to fund 25% of their assets at end-Q113, although funding costs have reduced since they regained access to ECB funds in January. The four Greek banks received support from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) under the IMF/EU programme. Together with the completion of private capital-raising, potential issuance of contingent convertible bonds to be fully subscribed by the HFSF and taking into account recent bank acquisitions, their pro-forma European Banking Authority core capital ratios will be above the 9% required by the authorities. We expect Eurobank to be the only bank to remain fully state-owned. Alpha Bank has attained the 10% private shareholder participation threshold required to avoid nationalisation. Piraeus Bank will also meet the target as its right issue is secured by foreign investors. National Bank of Greece is likely to follow suit. For more information on the sector, see our report Greek Banks: Peer Review: Ratings Upgraded but Operating Environment Risky, published today on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Cristina Torrella Senior Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.