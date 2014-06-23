(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 23

Fitch Group today announced it has appointed Theodore E. Niedermayer as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Bernard de Lattre who is retiring. Mr. Niedermayer, who begins his new role today, has been an independent consultant with Fitch since early 2014.

Mr. Niedermayer was previously Chief Operating Officer and Senior Managing Director of Finance at H/2 Capital Partners, an alternative investment manager and special servicer focused on commercial real estate credit. Prior to H/2, he was a Managing Director in the media and telecom investment banking group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch in 2004, Mr. Niedermayer was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Media and Communications investment banking group. He previously worked at Lehman Brothers and at Solomon Brothers in investment banking.

"We are pleased to have Ted Niedermayer joining Fitch at such an exciting point in our growth story," said Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Fitch Group. "Ted has spent most of his career in investment banking, including many years providing strategic advice to firms very similar to Fitch," Mr. Taylor said. With more than 25 years of experience in the capital markets, Mr. Niedermayer has executed a broad range of equity and debt financings as well as strategic advisory assignments. He has an MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a B.A. in Economics from Hobart College. He serves as Chair of the Advisory Board at the Tuck School of Business and is a Trustee of the Bayard Cutting Arboretum.

Dual-headquartered in New York and London with operations in more than 30 countries, Fitch Group is a global leader in financial Information services. Fitch Group includes: Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of credit market data, analytical tools and risk services; Business Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk, financial markets and industry analysis; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation.