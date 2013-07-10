(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Thailand's
banking
industry is seeing a growing presence of foreign banks,
particularly those from
Asia Pacific, with the most recent being Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.'s
(BTMU) interest to buy 75% of Bank of Ayudhya Plc. (BAY,
BBB/Watch Positive).
If successful, the acquisition would increase foreign banks'
share of total
commercial bank assets in Thailand to 26% from 18%. It would
also result in BAY
being the largest foreign-owned bank or the fifth-largest
commercial bank in
Thailand. It would also be the first time that the 49% foreign
ownership limit
is waived for an acquisition that is not related to financial
rehabilitation of
the acquired bank or to the liquidation of bank shares owned by
the government.
BAY is a profitable bank and the share purchase will be from
private
shareholders. Fitch believes this lenient attitude may be
because that Japan has
been the largest foreign direct investor in Thailand,
contributing 30%-40% of
total foreign direct investment in Thailand each year during
2001-2012.
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has recently announced that it will
issue up to five
foreign commercial bank subsidiary licenses, which allow up to
20 branches and
20 ATMs. This will provide a wider scope for activity than that
allowed under a
foreign bank branch license but short of a full banking license.
Fitch expects
that potential applicants are likely to be Asian banks which are
new entrants to
Thailand. In 2011 the BoT allowed an upgrade of existing foreign
bank branches
to foreign bank subsidiaries (up to 20 branches and ATMs).
However, since then,
no foreign branches have been upgraded.
Another Thai bank which is currently an acquisition target is
Thai Military Bank
(TMB), Thailand's seventh-largest bank, as major shareholders,
ING Bank N.V.
(30%) and the Ministry of Finance (26%) look to sell their
stakes. Asian banks
are reportedly expressing an interest. Acquisition from both
shareholders would
result in TMB becoming another foreign-owned bank, with at least
more than 50%
owned by foreign institutions.
Almost all foreign-owned banks in Thailand are owned by Asian
banks, in keeping
with their regional expansion strategies and the growth
opportunities that will
be brought by the ASEAN Economic Community in 2015. BTMU's
proposed acquisition
of BAY is part of its business expansion in Greater Mekong
sub-region (GMS),
comprising six countries including Thailand, with a combined
population of 323
million, and 1.2% of world GDP (2011).
Fitch does not believe the entry of BTMU as the fifth-largest
bank will affect
the leading position of Thailand's four largest banks in the
short-to-medium
term. BAY is currently the leader in retail lending,
particularly in auto hire
purchase, and credit cards. Its wholesale segment may benefit
from BTMU's
relationships with Japanese borrowers, but lending to Japanese
clients is not a
large part of Thai bank's loan portfolio.
Fitch also believes that BTMU and other foreign-owned banks
could be more
competitive than Thai banks in intra-regional businesses, where
leading Thai
banks have yet to establish a meaningful presence. Bangkok Bank
Pcl.
(BBB+/Stable) has more regional networks than other major Thai
peers, with a
long-time presence in 11 countries across Asia. Other large Thai
banks' regional
expansion strategies are gradual and selective, mainly to
support trade and
investment flows of Thai clients, and focus on GMS or China. The
long-term
growth opportunity from increasing regional economic cooperation
and integration
may ultimately prompt leading Thai banks to focus more on
regional expansion or
to seek strategic partners.
There are 15 commercial banks in Thailand. Four of them are
foreign-owned banks
with the foreign ownership limit waived above 49% when they
acquired Thai banks.
They are Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) (A-/Stable), United
Overseas Bank (Thai)
(A-/Stable), CIMB Thai (BBB/Stable), and Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China
(Thai) (AAA(tha)/Stable). There are also currently 15 foreign
bank branches, and
one foreign bank under a foreign bank subsidiary license.
