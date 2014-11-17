(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) U.S. credit card asset quality is
expected to
begin normalizing in 2015, as delinquencies and charge-offs
increase from
current levels, according to a special report on U.S. credit
card asset quality
published today by Fitch Ratings.
Despite the likely deterioration in asset quality, ratings
assigned to U.S.
credit card lenders remain stable reflecting adequate liquidity,
strong balance
sheets and limited sensitivity to a rise in U.S. interest rates.
Credit card asset quality metrics again hit record lows in
Q3'14. However, Fitch
believes that late stage delinquency metrics may be signaling a
possible
inflection point in credit loss performance. Credit loss metrics
will begin to
weaken throughout 2015 as more recent vintages begin to season.
Over the longer term, credit metrics may stabilize at a rate
lower than the
historical average. This is attributable to changes in
underwriting criteria and
declines in subprime exposure, resulting from the implementation
of the 2009
CARD Act, and a broader industry-wide focus on credit card
transactors over
revolvers.
Still, Fitch believes underwriting standards will likely
continue to gradually
loosen to support near-term corporate objectives.
A key industry focus in 2015 will be fraud prevention and
changes in payment
technologies, although new payment systems will be highly
dependent on consumer
adoption and merchant acceptance. Fitch notes that new payment
technologies
could increase purchase volumes and enhance fraud protection in
the near-term,
but also pose a competitive threat over the longer-term.
The full report 'U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review 3Q
2014' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Credit Cards:
Asset Quality
Review 3Q14 (Growth and Portfolio Seasoning Will Contribute to
Normalizing
Credit Performance)
here
