CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its latest
market update
report for the U.S. commercial lines insurance market, which
discusses the
continuing trend of growth and profitability for the sector. In
2013, commercial
lines experienced a third straight year of favorable premium
growth, fueled by
hardening market conditions that have persisted over the last 10
consecutive
quarters.
Fitch maintains a Stable Rating Outlook for the commercial lines
sector
supported by improving profitability over the past two years and
strong capital
levels allowing insurers to withstand considerable adversity.
Fitch's
fundamental outlook on the commercial lines sector is also
stable, reflecting
challenges to further improve profitability going forward.
Net written premiums increased by 3.6% for commercial lines in
aggregate in
2013, which was moderately less than 2012's growth rate. The
reported accident
year loss ratio improved by nearly 6 points over the prior year
to 67.7% in
2013.
Property related segments reported the strongest changes given
modest
catastrophe losses in 2013. Workers' compensation results
improved, but this
segment continues to generate a significant underwriting loss.
Medical
professional liability is the one segment with weak pricing and
deteriorating
underwriting results. Commercial lines accident year loss ratios
are anticipated
to show moderate improvement in the near term with continued,
albeit lower,
price increases and modest loss cost growth.
The current hardening phase of the commercial lines underwriting
cycle differs
from previous hard markets. Specifically, recent price increases
represent a
response to past underwriting losses, and recognition that
underwriting profits
are the only viable replacement for falling investment income in
the current low
yield environment.
On a calendar year basis, commercial lines underwriting results
continued to be
favorably affected by recognition of reserve redundancies from
prior accident
years in 2013. Reserve releases increased in 2013 in spite of
expectations for
slowing development and several instances of significant
unfavorable reserve
actions.
Although calendar year development was favorable and improved
from year-to-year,
there is a wider disparity in reserve experience by segment as
only commercial
auto developed unfavorably in 2013. The segment with the
strongest favorable
development continues to be medical professional liability.
The full report, 'Commercial Lines Market Update', is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Research'.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Jeremy R. Graczyk
Analyst
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Property/Casualty Insurersâ€™ 2013 Financial Results -- Amended
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
