(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) The relatively low basic capital
requirements for
globally systemically important insurers (G-SIIs) suggests those
with
traditional business models may face little increase in total
capital
requirements when the full regime is implemented, while the rise
for those with
non-traditional operations could be much larger, Fitch Ratings
says.
The basic capital requirements (BCR), details of which were
announced yesterday,
are the first step in a process to develop global capital
standards for G-SIIs.
From 2019, these insurers will have to hold capital of at least
the BCR, plus a
higher-loss-absorption (HLA) requirement. The International
Association of
Insurance Supervisors has set the BCR at a relatively low level,
equivalent to
75% of the average capital requirement for G-SIIs under existing
rules in their
home market. But the HLA will not be finalised until late 2015,
so the final
overall impact is uncertain.
We expect the HLA to focus more on risk than just size,
potentially imposing
tougher standards on things like credit default protection,
variable annuities
and newer product lines with shorter pricing and performance
track records. The
higher potential risk of these non-traditional products is
already factored into
our ratings, as demonstrated by our downgrade of Prudential Plc
in 2010, which
was partly driven by the rapid growth in variable annuity
business at its
Jackson National Life subsidiary.
Even if the BCR and HLA combined do significantly increase the
total minimum
capital requirement for some G-SIIs, we do not expect any
insurers to breach the
requirements or to have to raise fresh capital, due to the long
time they will
have to prepare and their strong existing capital levels, which
are
substantially above current minimum requirements.
Contact:
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.