(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) The relatively low basic capital requirements for globally systemically important insurers (G-SIIs) suggests those with traditional business models may face little increase in total capital requirements when the full regime is implemented, while the rise for those with non-traditional operations could be much larger, Fitch Ratings says. The basic capital requirements (BCR), details of which were announced yesterday, are the first step in a process to develop global capital standards for G-SIIs. From 2019, these insurers will have to hold capital of at least the BCR, plus a higher-loss-absorption (HLA) requirement. The International Association of Insurance Supervisors has set the BCR at a relatively low level, equivalent to 75% of the average capital requirement for G-SIIs under existing rules in their home market. But the HLA will not be finalised until late 2015, so the final overall impact is uncertain. We expect the HLA to focus more on risk than just size, potentially imposing tougher standards on things like credit default protection, variable annuities and newer product lines with shorter pricing and performance track records. The higher potential risk of these non-traditional products is already factored into our ratings, as demonstrated by our downgrade of Prudential Plc in 2010, which was partly driven by the rapid growth in variable annuity business at its Jackson National Life subsidiary. Even if the BCR and HLA combined do significantly increase the total minimum capital requirement for some G-SIIs, we do not expect any insurers to breach the requirements or to have to raise fresh capital, due to the long time they will have to prepare and their strong existing capital levels, which are substantially above current minimum requirements. Contact: Graham Coutts Associate Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1250 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.