(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) GlaxoSmithKline's proposal to float
part of its HIV
drugs unit highlights a potential shift towards more
shareholder-friendly
financial policies, which could hurt the group's credit profile,
Fitch Ratings
says.
GSK hasn't provided any details on its plan. But the group's
weak share price
performance and negative news about its drug sales and bribery
investigations in
China increase the risk that it would use proceeds for
shareholder-friendly
purposes, rather than reinvesting them or paying down debt. The
company has
already committed to pass on to shareholders the net proceeds of
part of the
asset swap deal with Novartis.
Its commitment to maintain its 2015 dividend at the same level
as 2014 also
suggests that it has felt pressure from shareholders to keep up
payouts even as
underlying performance has weakened, particularly in the core
respiratory
franchise.
We have previously highlighted aggressive shareholder
distributions as a
potential threat to the rating, particularly if the group is
unable to improve
its free cash flow generation relative to peers.
The flotation of a minority stake in HIV drugs business ViiV
would move GSK
further towards a holding company model following the deal with
Novartis, which
included combining the two groups' consumer healthcare units
under the GSK lead.
We expected the Novartis deal to be ratings neutral and to have
little impact on
GSK's financial ratios, given that a large portion of the
proceeds will be
passed through to shareholders via extraordinary share buybacks.
But we do
expect some margin benefit in the long term from cost savings.
The consumer
health deal also includes a put clause for Novartis giving it
the ability to
sell its minority stake to GSK at a future date, which may also
impact the
financial profile of the group.
GSK's business profile will benefit from becoming the global
leader in the
vaccines segment in addition to the improved position in
consumer healthcare,
creating a more stable growth platform. GSK has some promising
drugs in the
pipeline, expected to strengthen the respiratory, vaccines and
HIV franchise.
However they are unlikely to generate any sales until 2016,
meaning pressure on
sales and earnings is likely to continue in the near term.
