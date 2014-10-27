(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) GlaxoSmithKline's proposal to float part of its HIV drugs unit highlights a potential shift towards more shareholder-friendly financial policies, which could hurt the group's credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. GSK hasn't provided any details on its plan. But the group's weak share price performance and negative news about its drug sales and bribery investigations in China increase the risk that it would use proceeds for shareholder-friendly purposes, rather than reinvesting them or paying down debt. The company has already committed to pass on to shareholders the net proceeds of part of the asset swap deal with Novartis. Its commitment to maintain its 2015 dividend at the same level as 2014 also suggests that it has felt pressure from shareholders to keep up payouts even as underlying performance has weakened, particularly in the core respiratory franchise. We have previously highlighted aggressive shareholder distributions as a potential threat to the rating, particularly if the group is unable to improve its free cash flow generation relative to peers. The flotation of a minority stake in HIV drugs business ViiV would move GSK further towards a holding company model following the deal with Novartis, which included combining the two groups' consumer healthcare units under the GSK lead. We expected the Novartis deal to be ratings neutral and to have little impact on GSK's financial ratios, given that a large portion of the proceeds will be passed through to shareholders via extraordinary share buybacks. But we do expect some margin benefit in the long term from cost savings. The consumer health deal also includes a put clause for Novartis giving it the ability to sell its minority stake to GSK at a future date, which may also impact the financial profile of the group. GSK's business profile will benefit from becoming the global leader in the vaccines segment in addition to the improved position in consumer healthcare, creating a more stable growth platform. GSK has some promising drugs in the pipeline, expected to strengthen the respiratory, vaccines and HIV franchise. However they are unlikely to generate any sales until 2016, meaning pressure on sales and earnings is likely to continue in the near term. Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Roma Patel Analyst Corporates +44 20 3530 1465 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.