(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 27 (Fitch) The four (Fitch-rated) South
Korean policy
banks' senior unsecured debt will continue to carry the de-facto
solvency
guarantee from government in spite of a realignment plan
announced yesterday,
according to Fitch Ratings.
The re-merger of Korea Finance Corporation's (KoFC) domestic
operations back
into Korea Development Bank (KDB) by July 2014, reverses its
spin-off in October
2009. The government also announced that it is halting the
privatisation of KDB
and Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK). Meanwhile, KoFC's
international operations
(KRW2trn in terms of assets) are to be taken over by the
Export-Import Bank of
Korea (KEXIM).
We think this policy shift reflects KDB's importance in
restructuring
failed/troubled large corporates, and IBK's role in supplying
funds to SMEs -
especially when the system is in stress. Since the global credit
crisis of
2008-2009, the potential need for restructuring large
corporations or corporate
groups has once again been increasing in Korea due to the
current economic
slowdown.
All of the measures announced yesterday are part of the
authorities'
over-arching plan to streamline the various roles scattered
across the policy
financial institutions, and remain subject to National Assembly
approval. Fitch
expects the government to arrange a guarantee scheme for KoFC's
outstanding
debts, once it is dissolved.
The state may ultimately choose to lower its non-controlling
stakes in both KDB
and IBK. This is because the government may seek to raise funds
to support its
evolving budgetary commitments such as increasing welfare
initiatives.
Nonetheless, the Korean government's willingness and ability to
provide solvency
support remains extremely high. As such, the ratings of the four
policy banks'
remain equalised at Korea's 'AA-' sovereign rating and carry a
Stable Outlook.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
