NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) The Financial Stability Board's
(FSB) proposed
global minimums for collateral haircuts affecting noncentrally
cleared
repurchase agreement (repo) transactions could gradually
increase central
clearing for nonbank repos backed by riskier collateral types,
according to
Fitch Ratings. Minimum haircuts on repo collateral when clearing
through central
clearing parties (CCPs) will likely be less punitive than the
proposed guidance,
Fitch believes.
The FSB's minimum haircut levels distinguish collateral risks by
maturity bucket
and by credit type (i.e. corporate versus structured credit).
Structured finance
collateral with less than 10 years to maturity, for example,
would face at least
two times the haircut minimums of corporate credit risks.
Fitch believes that the proposed haircut minimums are near or
below the lowest
decile of haircuts currently available in the market, based on
data from the
U.S. tri-party repo market and disclosed by the New York Fed. So
while a
dramatic resetting of haircuts would not be expected, some of
the lowest, (or
more preferred) haircuts in the market would likely need to be
reset.
Looking ahead, as the proposed minimums are adopted into
regulation, they could
serve as a barrier to softening repo collateral requirements in
more benign
market environments.
The suggested minimum haircuts may over time help regulators
achieve the goal of
moving more bilateral and tri-party repo transactions toward
central clearing,
which should help manage systemic risk and improve market
transparency. Longer
term, better efficiency and capital relief provided by central
clearing may make
this a preferred avenue for the major broker-dealers.
The proposed guidance, which was announced on Oct. 14, is a
positive step toward
protecting large banks and their clients operating in the repo
market. Repo is
expected to remain an important form of wholesale funding for a
number of buy
side participants including hedge funds, money market funds,
REITs and
traditional asset managers (on behalf of their funds).
If more volume shifts to CCPs, large broker-dealers may gain
flexibility to
preserve their existing buy side relationships because centrally
cleared
transactions tend to carry lower regulatory capital charges.
Longer term,
however, the increase in transparency provided by CCPs may
facilitate direct
transactions among buy-side institutions. This may in turn lead
to
disintermediation of the broker-dealers, which have already
reduced their
footprint in the repo market due to regulatory constraints, such
as heightened
leverage ratio requirements for those that are part of banking
groups.
The same week as the FSB's proposed guidance was announced, the
Depository Trust
and Clearing Corporation's (DTCC) subsidiary, Fixed Income
Clearing Corporation,
announced that it is seeking regulatory approval to provide
central clearing for
the tri-party repo market. The move would expand the DTCC's
already established
services for centrally clearing repo for its qualified members
under its
Government Securities Division, which comprises major
broker-dealers and other
institutions.
While sovereign- and government-backed securities comprise the
bulk of the repo
market's overall collateral, the new haircut guidance applies to
equities and
nongovernment fixed-income repo collateral, the forms of
collateral that
contributed to the funding pressures experienced financial
institutions during
the financial crisis.
The final impact of implementing the proposals will be dependent
on the
counterparties, products, geographies, banks and various
regional forms of
implementation. Repo haircuts applied by banks tend to be
tailored to specific
counterparties and collateral types, and unlike the FSB's
guidelines, make clear
distinctions based on the collateral's credit strength.
