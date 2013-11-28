(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch says that it is becoming
increasingly
difficult for Chinese homebuilders in the 'B' rating category
(those rated 'B-',
'B' and 'B+') to improve their business profiles to be upgraded
to the 'BB'
rating category.
This is due to stiffer competition for land necessary to
increase their scale
while maintaining profitability. In addition, 'B'-category
homebuilders are also
disadvantaged in access to capital to expand their businesses.
The key difference between 'B'-category and 'BB'-category
homebuilders is that
the higher-rated companies have larger scale and greater
diversification that
make them more resilient in the event of a downturn. . As a
result, many
'B'-category homebuilders are aggressively trying to grow their
scale and
diversification to reduce their risk profile.
However, there are significant challenges to this process. This
is because many
of the larger companies, typically rated investment grade or in
the
'BB'-category, are entrenched in a substantial portion of the
market, making it
more difficult for smaller players to achieve the growth
trajectory that they
enjoyed five to eight years ago.
This can be best seen in access to good quality land. Because of
their greater
geographical diversification, the larger players have better
experience and
knowledge of multiple regional markets, which give them an
advantage in
identifying and acquiring better located land. Smaller players
trying to expand
outside of their core markets typically have to buy land at
auctions, where
premiums have continued to rise due to competitive bidding.
Smaller players expanding outside their core markets also
typically price their
homes competitively to establish themselves in the new markets,
where their
brands may not be well-recognised. In addition, larger players
also have the
advantage of having cheaper and better access to offshore
funding and better
operating cost advantages due to economies of scale. In an
environment where the
entire industry is facing margin pressure, Fitch believes
smaller players have
fewer options in trying to defend their margins.
CIFI Group (CIFI) is the only homebuilder Fitch rates at 'B+'
with a Positive
Outlook. This is mainly because the company has already acquired
enough land to
achieve the scale and diversification that would lead to a 'BB-'
profile. But
even for CIFI, the progress further up the 'BB' rating category
will be
challenging.
