(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch says that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Chinese homebuilders in the 'B' rating category (those rated 'B-', 'B' and 'B+') to improve their business profiles to be upgraded to the 'BB' rating category. This is due to stiffer competition for land necessary to increase their scale while maintaining profitability. In addition, 'B'-category homebuilders are also disadvantaged in access to capital to expand their businesses. The key difference between 'B'-category and 'BB'-category homebuilders is that the higher-rated companies have larger scale and greater diversification that make them more resilient in the event of a downturn. . As a result, many 'B'-category homebuilders are aggressively trying to grow their scale and diversification to reduce their risk profile. However, there are significant challenges to this process. This is because many of the larger companies, typically rated investment grade or in the 'BB'-category, are entrenched in a substantial portion of the market, making it more difficult for smaller players to achieve the growth trajectory that they enjoyed five to eight years ago. This can be best seen in access to good quality land. Because of their greater geographical diversification, the larger players have better experience and knowledge of multiple regional markets, which give them an advantage in identifying and acquiring better located land. Smaller players trying to expand outside of their core markets typically have to buy land at auctions, where premiums have continued to rise due to competitive bidding. Smaller players expanding outside their core markets also typically price their homes competitively to establish themselves in the new markets, where their brands may not be well-recognised. In addition, larger players also have the advantage of having cheaper and better access to offshore funding and better operating cost advantages due to economies of scale. In an environment where the entire industry is facing margin pressure, Fitch believes smaller players have fewer options in trying to defend their margins. CIFI Group (CIFI) is the only homebuilder Fitch rates at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook. This is mainly because the company has already acquired enough land to achieve the scale and diversification that would lead to a 'BB-' profile. But even for CIFI, the progress further up the 'BB' rating category will be challenging. Related Research: "Rating Chinese Homebuilders", dated 15 October 2012