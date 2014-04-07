(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Harsh winter weather across the US is
among several
factors moderating the housing market recovery, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Higher rates and home prices have cut into affordability, though
housing still
looks attractive from a historical perspective.
Various housing metrics reached a bottom for this cycle in 2011
or 2012. The
pattern of recovery so far is a moderate expansion rather than a
traditional
v-shaped recovery. The continued shape of the recovery will
reflect the pace of
economic activity and the availability of private capital to
support mortgage
growth above the floor in volume provided by the GSEs and FHA.
Stringent credit
standards as well as escalating home prices and interest rates
could also
further moderate the pace of recovery.
Fitch expects new home prices to increase between 2.5% and 3.5%
this year.
Existing home prices should also rise, which might precipitate
more home sales
activity. However, affordability is still out of range for many
first time
buyers dealing with excess student loans and tough lending
standards. Overall
mortgage affordability remains favorable relative to historic
norms. Home
prices are undervalued when compared to incomes and also
relative to commercial
property prices.
The total U.S. housing market didn't show much improvement
during recent months,
as reflected in some weak or worse-than-expected data reports.
But monthly
housing statistics can be volatile and we still believe the
market will show a
moderate gain for the year. Some customer segments (trade-up and
luxury) are
outperforming others (entry level) and while the weather overlay
has been
dreadful, the spring selling season will likely not set the tone
for the rest of
2014.
First quarter net order comparisons for public homebuilders that
have already
reported, such as Lennar and KB Home, were positive but clearly
affected by
weather and other issues. During the winter and early spring
unusually cold
temperatures and frequent, powerful snow and rain storms in
various markets and
even regions (particularly the Midwest) deterred potential
homebuyers and
delayed construction activities. Throughout last year builders
aggressively
raised home prices in most markets (especially coastal markets)
and where
possible elevated prices more modestly in the first quarter.
We expect stable ratings for the majority of issuers within the
homebuilding
sector in 2014, reflecting a continued, moderate, cyclical
improvement in
overall construction activity during the period. However,
financial performance
will vary among issuers, partially due to customer, geographic
and product
emphasis.
We also believe housing should benefit from a slowly expanding
economy. As
by-products of a mildly growing economy, employment should show
moderate gains
and consumer confidence is expected to further improve.
For additional information on the U.S. housing market, please
see our special
reports which are both available on our Website
www.fitchratings.com : 2014
Outlook: U.S. Housing and Homebuilders, A Continued Mild
Recovery, and U.S.
Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
Corporates, Homebuilding
+1-212-908-1515
Robert Rulla
Director
Corporates, Homebuilding
+1-312-606-2311
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-212-908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
