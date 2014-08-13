(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 13 (Fitch) The announcement by Health Care
REIT, Inc. (NYSE:
HCN, Fitch IDR of 'BBB', Outlook Stable) that it will acquire
HealthLease
Properties Real Estate Investment Trust for $950 million is
credit neutral, in
Fitch's view. HCN's strong liquidity position and track record
as a capital
provider in the healthcare real estate sector should continue to
drive accretive
acquisition opportunities, which Fitch views positively.
Additionally, the 60%
equity and 40% debt financing mix will preserve credit metrics,
with pro forma
leverage of 5.9x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating, and
fixed-charge
coverage of approximately 3.0x, relatively strong for the
rating.
These credit positives are balanced by broader concerns about
event risk in the
healthcare REIT sector. This stems from vast issuer growth over
the past several
years - 'The Big 3' have average enterprise values of nearly $30
billion - thus
requiring large transactions to 'move the earnings needle' via
external growth.
This dynamic may also drive REITs to employ higher leverage
levels or pursue
higher yielding assets (i.e. lower quality) to make transactions
accretive.
On Aug. 13, 2014, HCN announced that it will acquire HealthLease
Properties Real
Estate Investment Trust (TSX: HLP.UN) for $950 million at an
initial 7% cash
yield. HCN also entered into a partnership with Mainstreet
Property Group,
HealthLease's external manager, by which HCN will acquire 17
communities managed
by various operators under long-term triple-net lease
agreements. Health Care
REIT will acquire the pipeline for approximately $369 million,
representing a
7.5% initial cash yield, and is expected to close in tranches
upon completion of
construction beginning in 4Q'14 through 1Q'16.
HCN will also provide mezzanine financing to Mainstreet and
receive purchase
rights at HCN's option for an additional 45 development projects
managed under
long-term triple-net lease agreements. This pipeline represents
$1 billion and a
7.7% initial cash yield. The future pipeline is anticipated to
close in tranches
upon completion of construction beginning in 2016 through 1Q'17.
In total, the
transaction represents a potential $2.3 billion investment at
7.4% blended
initial cash yield.
The initial HealthLease portfolio consists of 53 communities
with 5,331 beds
comprised of 46% seniors housing, 30% post-acute care, and 24%
long-term care.
The average remaining lease term is approximately 11 years and
features 2%
annual rent escalators, which together with favorable pricing on
the acquisition
pipeline, should insulate HCN's credit metrics from any uptick
in interest
rates. The properties are well-diversified across the United
States (roughly
two-thirds of the portfolio) and Canada (one-third) and 30 of
the 53 communities
were built since 2010. Operators include Trilogy Health
Services, Life Care
Services and Saber Healthcare, and two Canadian operators,
Continuum Healthcare
and AgeCare. The transaction is expected to close in 4Q'14.
Contact:
Reinor Bazarewski
Director
+1-212-908-0291
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Related Research
--2014 Midyear Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs (June 2014);
--Corporate Rating Methodology (May 2014);
--1Q14 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Marching to the Beat
of the Same Drum
(May 2014);
--REIT Buybacks More Palatable: How Long Do Memories Last?
(April 2014);
--Cap Rate Trends in a Post-QE World - What U.S. Equity REITs
and REOCs are
Saying (March 2014);
--Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs - Sector Credit Factors
(February 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs (Sector Credit Factors)
here
Cap Rate Trends in a Post-QE World (What U.S. Equity REITs and
REOCs Are Saying)
here
1Q14 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Marching to the Beat of
the Same Drum
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Are REIT Share Buybacks Looming?
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.