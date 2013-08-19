(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect any
immediate change
to Health Management Associates' (Health Management) ratings
following a vote by
shareholders to replace the entire Board of Directors. Fitch
will review the
ratings when there is better clarity on whether the shareholders
are likely to
approve the acquisition agreement with Community Health Systems
(Community), as
well as details of any plan by the new board to manage an
operational
turn-around of the company.
Health Management became the subject of takeover rumors earlier
in the year
following signs that Glenview Capital Management, LLC
(Glenview), its largest
shareholder, was unhappy with the company's management strategy.
The for-profit
hospital sector has been actively consolidating ahead of the
implementation of
the insurance expansion elements of the Affordable Care Act in
2014. The
rationale for strategic acquisitions is enhanced by an
expectation of higher
patient volumes as well as lower levels of uninsured patients
and uncompensated
care.
Community announced its intent to acquire Health Management in a
cash and stock
deal valued at about $7.9 billion. The transaction is contingent
upon approval
of 70% of Health Management's shareholders. Glenview publicly
stated that it
viewed Community's offer as establishing a 'floor value' for the
company. The
shareholder believes that the replacement Board will be better
able to determine
whether the offer represents fair value for the company.
Community's offer values Health Management at about 8.2x LTM
EBITDA. This
valuation is consistent with other transactions recently
announced in the
for-profit hospital space, most notably Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s
planned
acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems for $4.3 billion valuing
Vanguard at 7.9x
LTM EBITDA.
Negotiating a higher acquisition price could be complicated by
Health
Management's recently weak operating trends and regulatory
issues. Health
Management reported Q2'13 results that included a 6.7% drop in
hospital
admissions and a 2.4% drop in admissions adjusted for outpatient
activity. These
organic volume results continue to lag industry peers; the
company is also
facing ongoing investigations into its hospital admissions and
revenue
recognition practices with both the DOJ and the SEC.
Fitch does not expect the change in the composition of the Board
or the
acquisition agreement with Community to result in an event of
default or
acceleration of Health Management's outstanding debt. The
company previously
negotiated waivers to its bank agreement change of control
provision with
lenders and the outgoing board has approved the income slate of
directors, which
should avoid triggering a change of control under the bond
indentures.
Fitch rates Health Management as follows:
--IDR 'BB-';
--Senior secured bank facility 'BB+';
--Senior secured notes due 2016 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2020 'BB-';
--Senior subordinated convertible notes due 2028 'B'.
All ratings are on Negative Watch.
Fitch placed the ratings on Negative Watch on July 18, following
the filing of
Glenview's proxy solicitation seeking to replace the Board of
Directors. Fitch
expects to resolve the Rating Watch when there is better clarity
on whether
shareholders are likely to approve the acquisition agreement
with Community. In
addition, any plan by senior management to address the industry
lagging
performance and regulatory investigations will be considered in
resolving the
Rating Watch.
Maintenance of a 'BB-' IDR for Health Management will require
total
debt-to-EBITDA generally sustained below 4.0x, coupled with a
solid liquidity
profile with a FCF margin sustained above 3%. At 4.1x
total-debt-to-EBITDA at
June 30, 2013, Health Management has little headroom in the
metrics at the 'BB-'
IDR.
A downgrade of the ratings or a Negative Outlook could result
from deterioration
in EBITDA or an increase in debt levels because of more
aggressive management of
the capital structure. Weak growth in EBITDA could result from a
combination of:
--Persistently poor organic patient utilization trends in Health
Management's
largest hospital markets in the Southeastern U.S.;
--Topline headwinds due to reputational issues associated with
the company's
regulatory investigations and margin pressure due to increased
legal fees and
expenses;
--Operating disruptions or management distraction as a result of
the BOD and
management transition.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis' (June 27, 2013);
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing
the Potential
Impact' (May 1, 2013);
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup' (Jan. 30, 2013);
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Nov. 29, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).
