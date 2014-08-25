(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China-based watch retailer Hengdeli Holdings Limited (Hengdeli; BB/Stable) has demonstrated its ability to enhance sales and profitability by moving its product mix towards mid-end watches in 1H14 when consumer sentiment was weak in its main markets of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. However, the weakness in consumer sentiment will continue to challenge Hengdeli's efforts to stage a strong sales rebound in the medium term. Hengdeli's EBITDA margin improved slightly to 8.72% in 1H14 from 8.32% in 2013 due to the shift of its product mix towards fast-moving mid-range watches with higher margins and selectively closing down unprofitable stores in Taiwan. Meanwhile the company's overall same-store sales in mainland China posted growth of 1.1% in 1H14, reversing from a decline of 7.1% in 2013. This was helped by a slower contraction in high-end watch same-store sales of 4.2% compared with a shrinkage of 18.5% in 2013, while mid-range watch same-store sales increased 4.0%, faster than the 0.6% growth in 2013. There were early signs of consumer spending hitting a bottom in 2H13, but the recovery is very mild and selective at this stage. Fitch expects sales of Hengdeli's Hong Kong operations, which historically accounted for the majority of the company's high-end watch sales, to remain weak in the next 12 months. Fitch estimates Hengdeli's FFO adjusted net leverage for the 12 months ending June 2014 remained high at 3.30x as working capital was stretched by higher inventory days (221 vs. 217 in 2013) and lower payables. However, the company's net debt balance in the middle of the year is usually higher than that at the end of the year because investment in working capital is normally made in the first half of the year. With Hengdeli's inventory likely to further tilt towards fast-moving mid-end products in 2H14, Fitch expects the company to generate positive free cash flow, which will alleviate the pressures on working capital and help the company's net leverage to head down towards 3x over the next 12 months. For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and sensitivities for Hengdeli, please refer to the credit update "Hengdeli Holdings Limited", dated 11 April 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.