July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says HFT Investment Management's "Highest Standards(chn)" Asset Manager Rating is unaffected by recent investigations by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) into personal trading by former employees.

As per the announcement published on the regulator's website on 4 July 2014 the CSRC has identified cases of personal trading on insider information ('front running')by five former employees of HFT IM during a regulatory investigation initiated in April. As part of the investigation, the regulator has examined the personal trading activities of a large number of Shanghai-based fund managers.

Fitch still views the operating procedures and control framework of the funds and portfolios managed by HFT IM as strong and, based on its understanding of events, does not expect to take rating action as a result of the current investigation. As far as Fitch is aware, the allegations relate solely to personal trading activities and did not affect any of the funds managed by HFT IM or its clients. HFT IM's risk management control set-up is multi-level, adequately staffed and aligned with international standards. Operational risk management uses a broad set of risk identification and management techniques. Portfolio compliance controls are embedded into portfolio management, pre- and post-trade.

HFT IM continues to operate its business as usual with adequate resources and workflows. Assets managed by the company have remained fairly stable over the past six months, standing at CNY93.9bn at end-June 2014. As part of its usual rating process, Fitch will continue to monitor HFT IM's staffing resources, investors' flows, compliance and controls.

Incorporated in April 2003, HFTIM is a Sino-foreign joint venture asset management company. Haitong Securities Co. Ltd., one of China's top-tier securities firms, owns 51% and BNP Paribas Investment Partners BE Holding, a fully-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Investment Partners, owns 49%. HFTIM offers 28 mutual funds and two funds under the QDII scheme.