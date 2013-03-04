March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
LONDON/MUMBAI, March 04 (Fitch) The issuance of new banking licences in India is
likely to be highly selective given the challenges that new entrants face and
the cautious approach of the Reserve Bank of India, Fitch Ratings
says.
We expect the RBI to exercise stringent measures of selection. Applications
are likely to vary considerably in both quantum and type. The risks could be
very different this time, with corporate houses expressing interest in a bank
licence.
The new entrants have to address financial inclusion, comply with
priority-sector lending targets, and position 25% of their branches in rural
areas. Such restrictions could limit profitability for new banks, and restrict
applicants to those with deep pockets but also to those with a strong commitment
and successful track record.
Issuing licenses to conglomerates could increase corporate governance risks,
despite RBI's attempt to regulate these issues. The new guidelines announced on
22 February are tough, requiring a successful track record of at least 10 years,
greater minimum capital, and viable business plans that meet prudential
requirements. The central bank's strong focus on good corporate governance, and
its ability to supervise a consolidated banking entity under the recently passed
banking reforms, could help in enforcing checks and balances to monitor
additional risks.
We believe non-banking finance companies with established franchises (eg
asset finance) may be better placed to switch to bank status. This would add
diversity and allow greater operational and funding flexibility. But there are
likely to be significant challenges in developing their existing lending
franchise, in light of their largely unbanked customer base.
Capital levels in the banks are relatively low despite tight regulation.
Greater capital will be required to fund the long-term growth opportunities in
India, while the weaker economy makes it harder for the banking sector to
attract new capital in the short term. We believe long-term staying power
(patient capital) and a track record in good governance will help to reduce the
pressure for new entrants.
The new banks are required to list publicly within three years of operation.
This timing may coincide - if new banks commence operations within the next two
years - with the bulk of the additional Basel III core capital requirements,
which are largely back-loaded for the Indian banking system. Over three-quarters
of the transitional capital needs arise in 2016-2018, and many of the banks will
need to access the capital markets for equity to comply with the rules. Capital
challenges and stiff competition mean that only the serious new entrants are
likely to survive.
We believe that a strong rationale still exists for more banks in India -
provided they are well equipped to successfully negotiate the barriers to entry.
Banking penetration is high in the urban pockets, but much of the non-urban and
rural population remains under-banked.