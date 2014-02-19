(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: High Deductible Health Plans: A
Key Driver in
Growing Health Care Consumerism
here
NEW YORK, February 19 (Fitch) Rapid migration from traditional
indemnity and
managed care plans to high deductible health plans (HDHP) could
compress
financial performance over the near term and negatively impact
ratings,
according to a Fitch Ratings report.
'The increasing shift to HDHPs meaningfully impacted patient
volumes in 2013. We
expect the growing popularity of these plans to further
challenge utilization
rates going forward,' said Jim LeBuhn, Senior Director and
Sector Head.
The growth in HDHP is one of the key drivers in the
transformation of the US
health care system to a value based, consumer driven market from
an episodic,
patient oriented model. Studies have shown employees enrolled in
HDHP are more
cost sensitive in their health care decisions.
With patients shouldering a larger portion of health care costs,
bad expense is
expected to increase over the near term. Hospitals and health
care providers
will have to change billing and collection practices to focus on
point of sale
collection, development of installment payment plans and health
plan counseling
services.
Fitch believes this change will require substantial retraining
for professionals
in the finance, billing and admitting departments with a greater
emphasis on
customer service and sales. Similarly, the need to connect with
prospective
patients through the internet and social media will be
increasingly important.
For more information, the special report 'High Deductible Health
Plans: A Key
Driver in Growing Health Care Consumerism' is available on the
Fitch Ratings web
site at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jim LeBuhn
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2059
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gary Sokolow
Director
+1-212 908-9186
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
