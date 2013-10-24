(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) The trend in uncompensated care and
bad debt
expense for hospitals has been basically consistent over the
past year,
according to a new report published by Fitch Ratings. High
levels of
uncompensated care have not abated during the economic recovery
and growth in
bad debt expense has recently provided a headwind to growth in
reported revenue
in the for-profit hospital sector.
Higher levels of uncompensated care are due to various factors
including
elevated unemployment, more uninsured patients, and increasing
patient
responsibility for health care costs. Elevated uncompensated
care highlights the
need for close scrutiny of hospitals' bad debt accounting
methodologies,
according to a report published today by Fitch Ratings.
Hospitals and other healthcare service providers essentially
extend credit to
uninsured and underinsured patients at the time of treatment .
Treating such
patients means these providers recognize a substantial amount of
revenue that
they do not ultimately expect to collect. When reviewing a
healthcare provider's
financial position, it is important to consider whether a
company's bad debt
reserve methodology appropriately measures its uncollectible
revenue.
Caring for the uninsured population is the most important driver
of hospitals'
bad debt expense. The health insurance expansion elements of the
Affordable Care
Act (ACA), including the expansion of state Medicaid programs
and the
requirement for individuals to purchase health insurance, will
reduce hospitals'
financial burden of providing care for uninsured individuals
beginning in 2014.
Fitch currently forecasts revenue and EBITDA growth across the
group of
for-profit hospital companies in 2014 due to the ACA health
insurance expansion,
with a reduction in bad debt expense providing most of the
benefit. However,
forecasting the precise effects of the ACA insurance expansion
on uncompensated
care and bad debt expense is complicated by uncertainty over the
pace and
progress of the growth of the insured population.
The full report 'For-Profit Hospital Insights: 2013 Edition of
Fitch's Annual
Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
The report includes an in-depth discussion of bad debt
accounting practices and
reserve methodologies plus a company-specific presentation of
historical trends
in revenue, bad debt expense, accounts receivables, and the
allowance for
doubtful accounts.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Caitlin Blalock
Analyst
+1-312-368-3154
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Margin Preservation Strategies: Different Angles (U.S.
Hospitals and Health
Insurers)' Oct. 1, 2013;
'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis' Sept. 27, 2013
'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing the
Potential
Impact', May 1, 2013;
'Fitch's High-Yield Healthcare Checkup', Jan. 30, 2013;
'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare', Nov. 29, 2012;
'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series ? Community Health
Systems, Inc.', Oct.
1, 2012;
'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series ? HCA, Inc.', Oct. 24,
2012;
'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 5, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: For-Profit Hospital
Insights (Fitch's
Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices)
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series: HCA Holdings, Inc.
here
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series Community Health
Systems, Inc.
here
2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Navigating a Dynamic Operating
and Regulatory
Environment
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
Hospitalsâ€™Credit Diagnosis: Escalating Industry Consolidation
Pressures Credit
Profiles
here
Margin Preservation Strategies â€” Different Angles (Credit
Implications for U.S.
Hospitals and Health Insurers)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.