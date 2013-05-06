May 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
There is a meaningful relationship between U.S. CMBS
servicer ratings and the aging of real estate owned (REO) inventories, according
to Fitch Ratings.
In short, servicers with the highest ratings have shorter liquidation time lines
than lower rated servicers.
Fitch conducted the analysis, the result of which are described in Fitch's
latest weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', in response to market
concerns regarding the growing and potential aging inventory of assets with CMBS
special servicers.
The results of Fitch's findings include a summary of foreclosure and liquidation
times for CMBS servicers as well as the current aging of each servicers REO
inventory. Given that the hold time of REO assets already with special servicers
exceeds the four year average, higher losses at liquidation are likely.
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS
Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of
newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The
link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of
the E-newsletter:
'