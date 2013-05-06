May 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

There is a meaningful relationship between U.S. CMBS servicer ratings and the aging of real estate owned (REO) inventories, according to Fitch Ratings.

In short, servicers with the highest ratings have shorter liquidation time lines than lower rated servicers.

Fitch conducted the analysis, the result of which are described in Fitch's latest weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', in response to market concerns regarding the growing and potential aging inventory of assets with CMBS special servicers.

The results of Fitch's findings include a summary of foreclosure and liquidation times for CMBS servicers as well as the current aging of each servicers REO inventory. Given that the hold time of REO assets already with special servicers exceeds the four year average, higher losses at liquidation are likely.

