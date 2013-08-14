(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the size of
the recent $885
million settlement between Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)
and UBS makes
it more likely that banks with larger exposures may decide to
fight the charges
in court, according to a report published today.
Although not necessarily setting a formal precedent, the high
settlement cost to
UBS relative to the outstanding portfolio amount could lead to
additional
provisions at other banks.
The FHFA claim is one of a series of mortgage-related legal and
regulatory cases
that a number of banks are facing. Fitch expects litigation and
regulatory costs
for the banking sector to remain high but manageable. Statutes
of limitation
should result in a decrease in the number of new court filings
in 2014, but
current litigation is likely to drag on for a considerable time.
Fitch believes the quality and performance of the underlying PLS
is likely to
play an important role in each bank's ultimate exposure.
However, Fitch notes
that estimating potential exposure for individual banks is
challenging given the
unique circumstances of each institution. In the report, Fitch
provides the
current aggregate performance characteristics for the underlying
securities
cited in each of the FHFA complaints.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analysts
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Banks: FHFA Lawsuit Settlements
Lawsuit Settlements
here
