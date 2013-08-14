(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the size of the recent $885 million settlement between Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and UBS makes it more likely that banks with larger exposures may decide to fight the charges in court, according to a report published today. Although not necessarily setting a formal precedent, the high settlement cost to UBS relative to the outstanding portfolio amount could lead to additional provisions at other banks. The FHFA claim is one of a series of mortgage-related legal and regulatory cases that a number of banks are facing. Fitch expects litigation and regulatory costs for the banking sector to remain high but manageable. Statutes of limitation should result in a decrease in the number of new court filings in 2014, but current litigation is likely to drag on for a considerable time. Fitch believes the quality and performance of the underlying PLS is likely to play an important role in each bank's ultimate exposure. However, Fitch notes that estimating potential exposure for individual banks is challenging given the unique circumstances of each institution. In the report, Fitch provides the current aggregate performance characteristics for the underlying securities cited in each of the FHFA complaints. Contact: Primary Analyst Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director +1-212-908-0769 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analysts Sarim Khan Associate Director +1-312-368-5459 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Banks: FHFA Lawsuit Settlements here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.