CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that State Street
(STT) reported
significantly higher net income of $579 million in 2Q'13, up 25%
from the
sequential quarter and up 18% from the year ago quarter. While
there is some
modest noise in prior period comparisons, STT's total revenue
expanded by
mid-single growth percentages and expense discipline remained
strong. These
results combined to deliver an improving 11.3% return on average
common equity
on the quarter, which is improved but still below STT's
long-term historical
averages.
STT's total revenue was up 5% from the sequential quarter and 6%
from the year
ago quarter as higher global equity markets largely drove
improvements in
servicing and management fees, while higher volatility drove an
improvement in
foreign exchange trading. Net interest income (NII) remained
relatively stable
from the sequential quarter, but down from the year ago quarter.
Additionally
the net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 1.31%, though
Fitch believes
that both NII and NIM will decline over the remainder of the
year.
Expenses were down 2% from the sequential quarter and up 1% from
the prior year
quarter, which supported STT's overall earnings and drove
positive operating
leverage for the company. The biggest savings continue to come
from reductions
in compensation and benefits which declined 11% from the
sequential quarter and
3% from the prior year quarter. The company also continues to
benefit from its
technology transformation program, which also helped support the
strong
operating leverage on the quarter.
Fitch believes that should STT be able to drive significant fee
revenue growth
or should the short end of the yield curve begin to increase
such that NII begin
to reverse its long grind downward, STT's earnings could expand
significantly
given the embedded operating leverage in the business model.
STT continued to expand its strong global franchise in asset
custody and asset
management. Total assets under custody and administration (AUCA)
now equates to
$25.7 trillion, up 1.3% from the sequential quarter and 14.8%
from the prior
year quarter. Total assets under management (AUM) now amount to
$2.1 trillion
down 1.4% from the sequential quarter, but up 12.5% from the
year ago quarter.
Higher markets drove the year ago comparisons higher, but the
sequential
comparisons were more mixed as higher equity values were offset
by reductions in
fixed income assets amid higher interest rates and mixed
exchange traded fund
(ETF) growth. While STT's SPDR ETF had higher values there were
declines in
STT's SPDR Gold Fund, amid the marked declines in the price of
gold during the
quarter.
Fitch notes that STT's capital position continues to remain
strong, despite
returning significant capital to shareholders during the
quarter. While the
total payout ratio was greater than 100% which helped push the
Tier 1 common
ratio down to 14.9% at June 30, 2013 from 16.1% at March 31,
2013, Fitch
believes that the capital position is still good.
Additionally, under Basel 3 proposals STT's Tier 1 common ratio
under the
standardized approach was 10.0%, while under the advanced
approach was 10.9% at
June 30, 2013, which Fitch notes continues to compare favorably
relative to
large peers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Secondary Analyst
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
