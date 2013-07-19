(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that State Street (STT) reported significantly higher net income of $579 million in 2Q'13, up 25% from the sequential quarter and up 18% from the year ago quarter. While there is some modest noise in prior period comparisons, STT's total revenue expanded by mid-single growth percentages and expense discipline remained strong. These results combined to deliver an improving 11.3% return on average common equity on the quarter, which is improved but still below STT's long-term historical averages. STT's total revenue was up 5% from the sequential quarter and 6% from the year ago quarter as higher global equity markets largely drove improvements in servicing and management fees, while higher volatility drove an improvement in foreign exchange trading. Net interest income (NII) remained relatively stable from the sequential quarter, but down from the year ago quarter. Additionally the net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 1.31%, though Fitch believes that both NII and NIM will decline over the remainder of the year. Expenses were down 2% from the sequential quarter and up 1% from the prior year quarter, which supported STT's overall earnings and drove positive operating leverage for the company. The biggest savings continue to come from reductions in compensation and benefits which declined 11% from the sequential quarter and 3% from the prior year quarter. The company also continues to benefit from its technology transformation program, which also helped support the strong operating leverage on the quarter. Fitch believes that should STT be able to drive significant fee revenue growth or should the short end of the yield curve begin to increase such that NII begin to reverse its long grind downward, STT's earnings could expand significantly given the embedded operating leverage in the business model. STT continued to expand its strong global franchise in asset custody and asset management. Total assets under custody and administration (AUCA) now equates to $25.7 trillion, up 1.3% from the sequential quarter and 14.8% from the prior year quarter. Total assets under management (AUM) now amount to $2.1 trillion down 1.4% from the sequential quarter, but up 12.5% from the year ago quarter. Higher markets drove the year ago comparisons higher, but the sequential comparisons were more mixed as higher equity values were offset by reductions in fixed income assets amid higher interest rates and mixed exchange traded fund (ETF) growth. While STT's SPDR ETF had higher values there were declines in STT's SPDR Gold Fund, amid the marked declines in the price of gold during the quarter. Fitch notes that STT's capital position continues to remain strong, despite returning significant capital to shareholders during the quarter. While the total payout ratio was greater than 100% which helped push the Tier 1 common ratio down to 14.9% at June 30, 2013 from 16.1% at March 31, 2013, Fitch believes that the capital position is still good. Additionally, under Basel 3 proposals STT's Tier 1 common ratio under the standardized approach was 10.0%, while under the advanced approach was 10.9% at June 30, 2013, which Fitch notes continues to compare favorably relative to large peers. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Secondary Analyst Joseph Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-0624 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.