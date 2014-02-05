(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that a
proposal to allow
Hong Kong (HK) real estate investment trusts (REITs) to develop
investment
properties is not likely to immediately change the REIT
industry. This is
because most of the HK REITs would easily breach the regulator's
limit on
project size if they develop an investment property on their
own. Also, the
trusts generally prefer to acquire assets with stable cash flows
from their
sponsors.
The Securities and Futures Commission recently published a
consultation paper
that proposed to allow HK REITs to redevelop the investment
properties in their
portfolio or develop an investment property project on vacant
land, provided the
cost of development does not exceed 10% of a REIT's gross asset
value (GAV).
This proposed change brings the HK REIT code in line with the
practice in
Singapore.
Most of the HK REITs are unlikely to be able to build an
investment property
without exceeding the 10% cap, in view of their size constraints
and the high
land cost in Hong Kong. Alternative strategies available to
smaller REITs to
participate in development and remain within the 10% cap -
redevelopment of
existing assets; development via JVs; and development of assets
in China, where
land costs are significantly lower - are likely to entail more
risk and
uncertainty about yields than buying completed projects with
stable cash flows
from their sponsors. As a result, HK REITs will likely stick to
their strategy
of acquiring stable assets from their sponsors because this will
help the REITs
to sustain steady distribution rates.
The exception may be large trusts, like The Link REIT, which had
a GAV of
HKD104bn at end-September 2013. The Link REIT may be able to
immediately take
advantage of the proposed rule change to improve its asset
yields by
redeveloping some of its retail centres that do not have
efficient floor layouts
while remaining within the 10% cap on project size.
However, over the longer term, Fitch believes that the change
could attract more
China-based REITs to list in HK. These REITs may be involved in
joint
development of investment properties in China with their
sponsors.
