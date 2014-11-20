(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report released today
that luxury retail sales in Hong Kong will continue to soften,
leading to a
negative outlook to the Hong Kong retail property sector in
2015.
Fitch believes that rents for street shops in prime areas will
continue to
correct, while shopping mall rents are likely to be supported by
local
consumption and will be less affected. Fitch expects office
rents to remain
stable in view of continued leasing demand from Chinese
corporations and limited
new office supply in Central.
The stable rating outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that
landlords in Hong Kong
have well-established leasing portfolios, balanced tenant mixes
and low leverage
levels, which will support their ratings amid Fitch's negative
outlook for Hong
Kong's retail property sector in 2015.
The full report "2015 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or clicking on the link above.
