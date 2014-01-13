(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Hong Kong's 7 January consultation paper tries to establish a more effective resolution
regime which could help the city meet emerging global standards to support group-wide bank
resolutions, says Fitch Ratings. This would be keeping in line with guidelines set forth by the
members of the Financial Stability Board (FSB). Many FSB members are seeking to
enhance their powers when they deem a bank to be non-viable, and to overwrite
creditors' contractual rights through intervention via transferring operations
to other banks or bridge banks and establishment of bail-in procedures.
Hong Kong's outline of its resolution regime reflects the efforts of the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to ensure efficient cross-border coordination
amongst bank regulators, as Hong Kong is host country to nearly all global
systemically important banks. It indicates that HKMA has no intention to set
higher regulatory hurdles or ringfence the local operations of international
banks, acknowledging that it could be detrimental to its status as a financial
centre.
It is not surprising that Hong Kong is leading the region on this issue. Unlike
other-Asia Pacific markets, Hong Kong's main banks are foreign-owned, and so its
own regime needs to reflect developments in the parent banks' home market.
Entering into a formal consultation process makes it more explicit that HKMA's'
propensity of providing extraordinary state support is going to decline. This
has no impact on banks' Issuer Default Ratings, as none are based on sovereign
support from the Hong Kong authorities. However, it is likely to lead to
downward pressure on banks' Support Rating Floors, which Fitch maintains at 'A-'
for the large banks and at 'BB+' for the smaller banks.
Fitch considers it likely that HKMA will apply the sought-for extended powers to
facilitate resolution of large and complex banks, in particular if those are
undergoing resolution by their home regulators. The proposed scope of the regime
is broad, with the aim of retaining flexibility, to be able to accommodate banks
from markets that have both well-advanced resolution regimes and those that are
at the very early stages of considering resolution regimes such as China.
The distinction between the credit risk of legacy instruments and new-style
capital instruments could start to blur, as the resolution is likely to be
triggered at the point-of-non-viability. Current proposals do not indicate that
legacy instruments will be excluded from its scope. Fitch rates subordinated
legacy bonds at the same level as new-style Basel III bonds with partial
write-down features. We expect banks to continue efforts to issue new-style
Basel III capital instruments, which will provide a cushion to senior
bondholders.
A second-stage consultation process will be held later this year, at which time
greater details of the resolution regime will emerge. Subject to the outcome of
the consultation process, the draft resolution regime bill will be submitted to
Hong Kong's Legislative Council in 2015.