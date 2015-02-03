(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch views the
introduction of a 2.5%
countercyclical capital buffer by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) -
phased in over a four-year horizon from 2016 - as accommodative,
given the
territory's high leverage and buoyant property market. Hong
Kong has been
classified as '3' - high - since November 2010 in Fitch Ratings'
macro-prudential indicator scale which we use to identify
potential systemic
stress.
A potentially significant source of vulnerability for Hong Kong
banks is the
rapid increase in China-related exposures in the last few years,
and the
uncertainty associated with the macroeconomic slowdown in China
and the
cross-border enforceability of mainland collateral.
The HKMA may yet accelerate the transition for implementing the
full 2.5%
capital buffer following further consultation, thereby deviating
from the
Basel-recommended phase-in timeline of 0.625% per annum from
2016-2019. However,
we consider it unlikely that HKMA would set a buffer exceeding
the upper
threshold of 2.5%, even though this could be justified by the
underlying data.
Hong Kong's aggregate private sector credit to GDP, with credit
measured in
terms of loans and advances extended by institutions' Hong Kong
offices
excluding those for use outside of Hong Kong, significantly
exceeds the ratio's
long-term trend. The latest data from the HKMA shows the
deviation from trend at
33 percentage points. Notably, a buffer requirement of 2.5% maps
to a credit/GDP
gap of 10 percentage points as per the Basel committee's
indicative guide.
This announcement adds some clarity, though transparency on
bank-specific
fully-loaded capital requirements remains limited in contrast
with other
developed markets. We expect banks' end-point common equity Tier
1 (CET1)
minimum ratios to range between 11.5% and 13.0%. Our estimate is
based on
capital conservation and countercyclical buffers set at 2.5%
each, additional
bank-specific loss-absorbency requirements of 1%-2.5% for
domestic systemic
importance (expected to be set in 1Q15), and a 1%-1.5%
bank-specific Pillar 2
requirement as per HKMA's discretion.
Under this scenario, at least two Hong Kong-incorporated banks -
China Citic
Bank International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(Asia) - would
need to build up more capital during the transition period.
Uncertainty remains over whether banks will be able to use their
regulatory
reserves - which are currently set aside as a "Pillar 2"
loss-absorption buffer
as required by the HKMA - to meet these capital requirements. If
the regulatory
reserve is not allowed, most Fitch-rated banks would require
additional capital
to meet the expected end-point ratio.
The monetary authority's framework for determining the
countercyclical buffer
takes into account current property market conditions and
leverage in the
economy as their starting point for determining the
countercyclical buffer
level. High credit growth rates and high real estate prices
relative to
long-term trends were particularly highlighted by the HKMA as
rationales for
potentially increasing the countercyclical buffer further beyond
2016. Banks'
average CET1 and total capital ratios were 13.5% and 16.4%,
respectively, as of
end-September 2014.
