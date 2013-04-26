(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Fitch) The lifting of
renminbi-related
regulatory requirements is positive for Hong Kong banks' growth
and
profitability prospects, as it removes a constraint on renminbi
lending and
could reduce competition for renminbi deposits, Fitch Ratings
says.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority announced yesterday that it was
removing the
20% renminbi net open position limit (which had previously been
relaxed for some
banks, subject to the HKMA's approval). The limit had restricted
banks to
maintain their renminbi net open positions within 20% of total
renminbi assets
or liabilities, whichever was the larger. It had also fuelled
competition for
renminbi deposits by banks active in trade finance. Lifting the
cap could mean
higher profit from renminbi lending as portfolios expand.
However, we do not foresee a significant pick-up in renminbi
loans over the next
two to three years, so any benefit for Hong Kong banks from the
change in
regulation is only likely to be modest. Demand for renminbi
loans from outside
China remains subdued due to currency risks and restrictions on
cross-border
renminbi lending. The bulk of renminbi deposits areis yet to be
deployed, with
the system-wide renminbi loans/deposits ratio still low at 13%
as of end-2012. A
few banks, which operate at substantially higher levels, are
normally active in
short-term trade finance.
We believe FX or liquidity risks are unlikely to rise
substantially, as the
banks are generally conservative in their approach. The
regulator will still
monitor the risks closely after having also relaxed the
treatment of - and
reporting requirements for - renminbi for liquidity management.
Liquidity risk is also mitigated by a facility which the HKMA
provides via a
bilateral CNY400bn swap line with China. The settlement time was
shortened by
one day to T+1 in January to enhance the effectiveness of the
facility. This
helps to cushion the rise in liquidity risk as Hong Kong banks
expand their
renminbi franchises.
