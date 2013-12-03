(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today says its 2014
Sector Outlook
for Hong Kong's commercial property segment is Stable, though
certain
sub-sectors face downside risks. Fitch believes that while rents
for shopping
malls and offices outside the Central area will likely edge up,
Central office
rents will be flat or fall slightly, while street shop rents
will face decline.
Office rents in the main business district of Central will
continue to be
dampened by lack of expansion demand from foreign financial
institutions in
2014. The agency expects neutral-to-negative rental reversion
for Central
offices. For offices outside Central, rents will probably edge
up but the
increase will be limited because of the narrowing gap between
Central and
non-Central rents. Street shop rents have peaked and will
decline, due to weaker
luxury spending and fewer leasing enquiries from international
brands. Shopping
mall rents will rise in line with increase in Hong Kong retail
sales, which
Fitch forecasts to be in the single digits in 2014.
Fitch expects most of the property companies that the agency
rates to continue
to enjoy positive rental reversion. Their recurring leasing
income will remain
stable, leading to strong interest coverage. For those with
Central office
exposure, the neutral-to-negative rental reversion will have
limited impact on
their rental income. The Rating Outlook for the sector is
Stable.
Fitch notes that the outlook of the commercial property sector
in Hong Kong is
sensitive to two key factors: the Chinese economy and the Hong
Kong residential
market. Any unexpected slowdown in China or sharp decline in
Hong Kong
residential prices will cause downward pressure on office and
retail rents.
The full report "2014 Outlook: Hong Kong Commercial Property" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
