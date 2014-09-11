(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 11 (Fitch) The latest mortgage
data from the Hong
Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) confirm that the banking sector's
risks from
residential real estate exposures are manageable, says Fitch
Ratings.
Furthermore, the relatively robust macro-prudential measures
constraining the
mortgage market are likely to remain in place through the
remainder of 2014. Yet
Fitch maintains Hong Kong at its highest level of
macro-prudential risk (MPI-3),
and continues to highlight potential systemic pressures from
rapid corporate and
China-related lending growth.
Hong Kong residential mortgage data through the first seven
months of 2014
indicate a slight pick-up in lending growth, and a rise in the
loan-to-value
(LTV) and debt-servicing ratios for new mortgage loans. The
increases have been
marginal relative to the last few years, and risks in this
sector remain
manageable for the banking system as a whole. Average LTVs for
new residential
mortgages approved during July 2014 were 57%, up slightly from
56% a year
earlier but still well below the 61% historical average since
2000 and recent
peak of 66% in September 2009. Borrowers' monthly debt payments
also remain
manageable at 36% of income - down from over 40% in 2010.
Fitch believes that the macro-prudential measures enacted by the
HKMA are
working to keep mortgage lending in check, and are likely to
remain in place for
the time being. Mortgage loan growth was relatively mild, coming
in at 4.6% for
the 12 months up to July 2014, below nominal GDP growth of 4.8%
and overall loan
growth of 16.2%. Loosening of restrictions - including
increasing LTV limits,
and debt-to-income rules and reducing stamp duty - is likely to
occur only in
the event of a sustained decline in residential property prices,
something not
indicated in recent data.
As such, the immediate risks to the Hong Kong banks from their
small direct
exposure to domestic real estate - mortgages accounted for just
5% of
system-wide assets at end-July 2014 or 12% including commercial
real estate
loans - are limited. Furthermore, total housing leverage, at 44%
of GDP, remains
moderate relative to other developed markets despite rising
steadily from its
historical low of 31% in 2007. The indirect risks are of greater
relevance owing
to the use of property as collateral for other lending. A
downturn in the market
would be likely to spill over to other sectors, for example SME
lending, and
could hamper overall economic activity, household wealth and
confidence.
The profitability of the mortgage loan business is likely to
remain low - the
proportion of low-margin HIBOR-priced mortgages versus
higher-margin prime-rate
priced mortgages has jumped from an average 22% of new loans in
2013 to 80% in
July 2014. Furthermore, system-wide capitalisation will decline
in line with the
15% regulatory risk-weight floor.
Fitch continues to highlight rapid China-related expansion as
the principal
pressure point for the sector, with system-wide loans exceeding
3X domestic GDP.
The rapid rise in overall leverage has been a key factor in
Fitch maintaining
the territory's MPI-3 rating, indicating a high level of
macro-prudential risk
and potential systemic stress.
