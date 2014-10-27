(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 27 (Fitch) The ongoing political protests in Hong Kong are not a near-term sovereign ratings trigger for the territory, says Fitch Ratings. The demonstrations may pose some downside risk to Hong Kong's growth for 2014, but this is unlikely to present a rating risk. Hong Kong's increasingly evident internal political divisions could have longer-term consequences for the credit profile, however, if tensions were to worsen over time. Fitch affirmed Hong Kong's AA+/Stable rating in September, anticipating that protests were imminent but would not be sufficiently disruptive to alter our fundamental sovereign credit view. It is important not to over-emphasise the recent protests as a factor in Hong Kong's credit profile. Deepening trade and financial linkages with China are positive for Hong Kong in many ways, but also expose Hong Kong to China "country risk" to a rising degree. More broadly, the territory faces the prospect of a slowdown in the mainland while importing tighter monetary policy from the US via its currency board. However, the buffers and resources available to Hong Kong to meet these challenges remain considerable, and continue to underpin very high sovereign credit ratings. The protests have not had a significant impact on the key positive factors underpinning Hong Kong's ratings. The territory continues to benefit from exceptionally strong public and external finances, including fiscal reserves amounting to 35% of GDP and a large net international investment surplus equivalent to 280% of GDP. Hong Kong's flexible economy and consistent fiscal and currency policy frameworks also remain intact, and are unlikely to change in the short term. The key question related to the demonstrations for Hong Kong's credit profile, is less to do with the immediate economic impact from the protests, and more with whether social and political tensions can be managed or worsen over time. It remains too early to gauge which way this will go. A deepening of social divisions that lead to a recurrence of large-scale demonstrations could eventually have a negative effect on foreign and domestic business and investor confidence in Hong Kong as a place to do business. This could eventually affect the territory's economic prospects. Hong Kong's ratings benefit from the strength of its core public institutions and policy-making capacity. However, a weakened degree of basic consent among the community, if this happens, could impair the government's ability to draw up and implement policy. Hong Kong faces its share of longer-term challenges where the government policy response is likely to be important. The territory will face demographic pressures, as Fitch highlighted in the agency's latest Hong Kong rating report, and the government's Working Group has acknowledged that a structural deficit is expected within 10-15 years unless expenditure growth can be contained. Housing and infrastructure are other key government policy areas where there are long-term pressures. Contacts: Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9938 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hong Kong here