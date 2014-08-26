(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is
hosting a series
of Global Sovereign Conferences on Tuesday 9 September 2014 in
New York,
Thursday 11 September 2014 in London, and Wednesday 17 September
2014 in
Singapore.
The agency's senior Sovereign analysts led by James McCormack,
Global Head of
Sovereign and Supranational Ratings, will review and discuss the
macro-economic
outlook, fiscal positions, funding conditions and geopolitical
risks affecting
the eurozone, Emerging Europe, Asia and Latin America.
Key themes to be addressed at these conferences include:
Eurozone ratings after the crisis
-Fiscal consolidation: is Europe losing the will?
-Europe's growth prospects and the spectre of deflation
-Prospects for structural and institutional reform
Emerging Europe
-Russia: Defying the critics?
-Turkey: Steering a fragile course
Asia: India and Indonesia at a turning point?
-Why India and Indonesia lost part of their shine in recent
years
-Policy choice of stability over growth
-New governments, new potential for reforms
Reinventing Growth: Latam after the supercycle
-The golden decade
-The changing cycle
-Reform or stagnation
The conferences will take place in the mornings in all
locations.
Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited.
Market and media
participants are advised to pre-register by clicking on one of
the following
links:
New York, 9 September 2014
here
London, 11 September 2014
here
Singapore, 17 September 2014
here
Contact:
Frank Laurents
Director, Business & Relationship Management
Phone: +1 212-908-9127
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Claire Dopson
Director, Business & Relationship Management
+44 20 3530 1405
Sing Chan Ng
Senior Director, Business & Relationship Management
+65 6796 7210
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212)
908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
