(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Uncertainty over the future of Hypo
Alpe-Adria Bank
International AG (Hypo Alpe) does not affect the 'AAA' rating of
its government
guaranteed subordinated debt, Fitch Ratings says. A change in
the Austrian
sovereign rating is the main rating sensitivity of the notes
guaranteed by the
Republic of Austria. We expect Hypo Alpe's eventual fate to have
limited
implications for other, rated Austrian banks.
We believe the creditworthiness of the EUR1bn
government-guaranteed Tier 2
subordinated notes (ISIN: XS0863484035) would not be affected by
attempts to
bail in Hypo Alpe's other debt classes, such as its legacy bonds
guaranteed by
the province of Carinthia (not rated). The rated notes would
also not be
affected by resolution measures potentially imposed by the
European Commission
because the Austrian government's guarantee explicitly states
that it would
ensure continued and punctual payment in such an event. The
guarantee, which is
provided under German law, and the notes' rating would also not
be affected by
an issuer substitution, which we think is a possibility given
the various
options currently under discussion for Hypo Alpe.
The rating of Hypo Alpe's guaranteed notes is solely based on
our expectation
that the Republic of Austria, affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable on 21
February 2014, will
honour its unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the
subordinated note
holders. Fitch does not rate Hypo Alpe itself and the
creditworthiness of the
bank is irrelevant for the rating of the notes.
A downgrade of Austria's rating would lead to a downgrade of the
subordinated
notes. Changes to the terms of the notes or the guarantee could
also lead to a
negative rating action, if we perceived them as being
detrimental to the
interests of bondholders.
Access to and costs of funding for other, rated Austrian banks
may change
depending on Hypo Alpe's future or if uncertainty continues. But
barring a
worst-case outcome - Hypo Alpe's insolvency, which we do not
expect - Hypo
Alpe's wind-down should have no immediate impact on these banks'
ratings.
The three rated large Austrian banking groups (Erste Group Bank,
Unicredit Bank
Austria and Raiffeisenbank International) have well-established
and diversified
international funding franchises. RBI's recent successful equity
and
subordinated debt issuances, for instance, signal that primary
market investor
confidence remains thus far unshaken by Hypo Alpe's situation.
Persistent and erratic newsflow on Hypo Alpe might more severely
affect debt
investors' confidence in rated banks that are partially or fully
owned by the
Republic of Austria and reliant on its support (Osterreichische
Volksbanken AG,
Kommunalkredit and KA Finanz). We believe the government's
bail-in threat is
specific to Hypo Alpe, due to the still-unresolved burden
sharing relating to
its bailout. If so, this would also limit a crisis of confidence
at these banks.
The Austrian government is currently envisaging various options
for winding down
Hypo Alpe, a medium-sized regional bank nationalised in 2009.
Discussions are
wide ranging, including potentially imposing insolvency on the
bank or losses on
its bondholders. We believe that given the repercussions and
considerable
contagion risk, the possibility of Hypo Alpe's insolvency
remains remote.
For further information on the potential wind-down of Hypo Alpe
and its state
guaranteed notes, see "'Bad' Bank Proposal for Hypo Alpe",
published 5 February
2014 and "Fitch Affirms Hypo Alpe's Government-Guaranteed Tier 2
Notes at
'AAA'", published 26 November 2013.
Contact:
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
London E14 5GN
Patrick Rioual
Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 768076 123
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
â€˜Badâ€™ Bank Proposal for Hypo Alpe
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.