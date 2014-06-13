(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Austrian government's new proposed legislation to wind up Hypo Alpe Adria,
including the bail-in of certain subordinated debt, is another sign of waning state support,
Fitch Ratings says. We have already factored waning state support into our Negative Outlook on
Austrian bank ratings, so there are no immediate rating changes from the state's
actions.
The ratings were put on Negative Outlook in March, reflecting a weakening of
support propensity as further progress is made to address both the legislative
and the practical impediments to effective bank resolution. The proposed
legislation from the Austrian authorities is specific to Hypo Alpe Adria, and we
do not consider it an indication that Austria will implement the bail-in tool
more broadly ahead of the 2016 deadline for EU banks.
We still expect to remove or reduce sovereign support from many of our bank
ratings in late 2014 or in 1H15. This is likely to result in downgrades.
We have a rating on Hypo Alpe Adria subordinated debt guaranteed by the Austrian
central government but not on other bonds issued by the bank or the bank
itself. This debt we rate is not affected by the authorities' actions and we are
maintaining its 'AAA' rating. Losses are being applied to EUR890m of
subordinated debt with a deficiency guarantee from the province of Carinthia and
EUR800m of loans from Bayern LB, its previous shareholder.
The deficiency guarantee on Hypo Alpe Adria's debt from its province is typical
for Austria's Landeshypothekenbanken. We don't rate other
Landeshypothekenbanken, which might be more severely affected by potential
spillover from the subordinated debt bail-in at Hypo Alpe Adria.
Nevertheless, Fitch-rated Austrian banks are vulnerable in the short-term to
funding disruption. Access and costs of funding may be affected by the actions
on Hypo Alpe Adria. Spreads may widen and be more volatile. But we don't believe
Austrian banks' funding and liquidity would come under threat.
The Austrian government agreed restructuring measures for Hypo Alpe Adria on 11
June. This legislation deals with the creation of the bad bank in addition to
imposing losses to certain subordinated debt and loans.