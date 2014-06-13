(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The Austrian government's new proposed legislation to wind up Hypo Alpe Adria, including the bail-in of certain subordinated debt, is another sign of waning state support, Fitch Ratings says. We have already factored waning state support into our Negative Outlook on Austrian bank ratings, so there are no immediate rating changes from the state's actions.

The ratings were put on Negative Outlook in March, reflecting a weakening of support propensity as further progress is made to address both the legislative and the practical impediments to effective bank resolution. The proposed legislation from the Austrian authorities is specific to Hypo Alpe Adria, and we do not consider it an indication that Austria will implement the bail-in tool more broadly ahead of the 2016 deadline for EU banks.

We still expect to remove or reduce sovereign support from many of our bank ratings in late 2014 or in 1H15. This is likely to result in downgrades. We have a rating on Hypo Alpe Adria subordinated debt guaranteed by the Austrian central government but not on other bonds issued by the bank or the bank itself. This debt we rate is not affected by the authorities' actions and we are maintaining its 'AAA' rating. Losses are being applied to EUR890m of subordinated debt with a deficiency guarantee from the province of Carinthia and EUR800m of loans from Bayern LB, its previous shareholder.

The deficiency guarantee on Hypo Alpe Adria's debt from its province is typical for Austria's Landeshypothekenbanken. We don't rate other Landeshypothekenbanken, which might be more severely affected by potential spillover from the subordinated debt bail-in at Hypo Alpe Adria. Nevertheless, Fitch-rated Austrian banks are vulnerable in the short-term to funding disruption. Access and costs of funding may be affected by the actions on Hypo Alpe Adria. Spreads may widen and be more volatile. But we don't believe Austrian banks' funding and liquidity would come under threat.

The Austrian government agreed restructuring measures for Hypo Alpe Adria on 11 June. This legislation deals with the creation of the bad bank in addition to imposing losses to certain subordinated debt and loans.