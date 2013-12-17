(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has commented that
Insurance Australia
Group's (IAG) ratings are unaffected by the proposed acquisition
of Wesfarmers
Limited's (Wesfarmers) insurance underwriting operations.
Totalling AUD1.845bn, the acquisition will be predominantly
equity funded and
have a modest negative impact on capital and financial leverage
ratios, which
would remain within Fitch's expectations for a 'AA-' rated
insurer. IAG have
disclosed that on a pro-forma basis coverage of its regulatory
prescribed
capital amount would fall from 1.67x to 1.59x at 30 June 2013
(FYE13).
IAG will issue AUD300m of Tier 2 subordinated debt relative to
the AUD1.4bn of
ordinary equity to fund the acquisition. Fitch calculates that
financial
leverage as measured by debt to debt plus equity, on a pro-forma
basis, will
have increased to 15% from 14% at FYE13. This remains well
within Fitch's 'AA'
median criteria guideline of 20%.
The transaction, if granted regulatory approval, will strengthen
the group's
competitive position in its core markets. IAG currently holds an
approximate 22%
and 40% share of the Australian and New Zealand non-life
insurance markets,
respectively. Fitch estimates that this will increase to around
26% and 49%,
respectively. Moreover, it will give the group a leading share
of the Australian
intermediated business at 24% (currently 17%).
Fitch believes the Wesfarmers' insurance businesses would sit
well within the
group's current intermediated operations. In Australia it would
improve
geographic diversification in addition to gaining an exclusive
10 year
distribution arrangement with Wesfarmers' Coles supermarket. In
New Zealand it
would provide greater exposure to the faster growing upper North
Island region
and commercial motor insurance sector.
Fitch does not believe the transaction would adversely impact
key earnings or
interest coverage ratios. The insurance profit was lower in the
Wesfarmers
insurance portfolios at 7.8% versus IAG's 17.2% in FY13, but had
strengthened on
the prior year. Moreover, IAG should be able to successfully
accelerate the
current remediation of the Wesfarmers portfolios given their
predominantly
short-tail nature.
The agency considers the outlook for the operating environment
in the Australia
and New Zealand non-life insurance sectors to be good, and
expects this to
underpin future operating expectations. Moreover, profitability
would be further
enhanced should the group achieve projected expense synergies of
AUD140m.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
