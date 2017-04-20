(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 19 (Fitch) Migration to IFRS 9
- the new
international expected credit-loss loan-impairment standard - in
2018 is
unlikely to significantly affect Hong Kong banks' regulatory
capital, says Fitch
Ratings. This is because banks can draw on regulatory reserves
for unidentified
expected future losses (RR), which the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) has
said should be large enough to absorb the likely increase in
loan loss
provisions that will be required under IFRS 9. There will still
be an impact on
banks through lower profits and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios.
IFRS 9, termed HKFRS 9 in Hong Kong, is likely to lead to
greater provisioning
and earlier recognition of credit losses. It will have an impact
on banks'
financial statements and, in many countries, regulatory capital.
However, Hong
Kong banks' common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios are unlikely be
affected by IFRS
9. A recent survey on a sample of locally incorporated banks
conducted by the
HKMA showed that their collective provisions and RRs should
together exceed new
loan-loss provisions required under IFRS 9 - in some cases
substantially. It is
not clear if the survey covered the impact of IFRS 9 on security
holdings, but
we do not expect this to be significant for most banks.
The RR is a regulatory capital deduction designed to cover
expected credit
losses, and therefore bridges the gap between IFRS 9 and a
purely incurred loss
approach. The HKMA sets bank-specific target rates for general
loan-loss
reserves based on banks' historical losses and other loan
portfolio
characteristics. This then splits into collective impairment
allowances and the
RR, which at our rated banks ranges from 0.7%-1.5% of total
loans or 0.5%-1.3%
of risk-weighted assets (see chart).
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/regulatory_reserve_provides_cushion_against_i
frs_9_impact?src
=embed" title="Regulatory Reserve Provides Cushion Against IFRS
9 Impact"
width="550" height="643" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
We include the RR in Fitch Core Capital (FCC) - the main measure
that we use to
assess banks' capital adequacy - as it is available to absorb
future losses. The
inclusion of the RR is one reason why our FCC ratios generally
exceed CET1
ratios for Hong Kong banks. FCC is likely to decline upon IFRS 9
implementation
as banks increase collective allowances and their RR falls. Such
a
re-designation of loss-absorption buffers would not in itself
lead to rating
action.
The impact of IFRS 9 on Hong Kong banks' profits should be no
different from
most other banking systems, as we expect that the initial
increase in specific
and collective loan provisions will hit banks' profits. IFRS 9
will also add to
P&L volatility over the credit cycle by design, as expected
credit losses will
fall during cyclical upswings and rise during downswings.
Proposals published by the HKMA last week suggest that it will
maintain a
bank-specific minimum requirement for general provisions, and -
when this is
higher than IFRS 9 requirements - banks will continue to hold
the excess as an
RR. The HKMA has argued that this is necessary to ensure
prudence, as well as to
allow for potential implementation problems and the greater
managerial judgement
involved in calculating provisions under IFRS 9. The proposal
also states that
the element of the requirement that is already captured under
the
counter-cyclical buffer regime will be released in between 2016
and 2019.
