(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) IMF programmes for Cameroon (B/Stable)
and Gabon
(B+/Negative) will reduce financing risk and should support a
stabilisation and
partial recovery of fiscal and external buffers, Fitch Ratings
says. The
programmes should further ease pressure on the currency peg of
the Central
African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) zone to the
euro, although this
will also depend on oil prices and on developments elsewhere in
the CEMAC zone,
including in the Republic of Congo (CCC), which is also in
negotiations with the
IMF.
Increased IMF involvement in the CEMAC monetary zone is in line
with our
expectations, and bolsters our assumption that the probability
of a devaluation
of the Central African CFA franc exchange rate against the euro
in response to
the fall in commodity prices since 2014 remains very low.
The IMF's Executive Board approved a USD666 million three-year
Extended Credit
Facility programme for Cameroon on 26 June, having approved a
USD642 million
three-year Extended Fund Facility programme for Gabon a week
earlier. The IMF
initiated country-by-country discussions on potential programmes
with all three
Fitch-rated members of the CEMAC zone (Cameroon, Gabon and the
Republic of
Congo) in 1Q17. Some funds will be made available immediately to
Cameroon
(USD171 million) and Gabon (USD99 million), reducing the
near-term risks of
external financing gaps emerging.
Conditionality appears relatively light; this should reduce
implementation risk,
although it cannot be discounted given the challenging political
environment and
shortcomings of the public financial management framework in the
region. The IMF
highlights the need to implement structural reforms in both
Cameroon and Gabon
to improve the revenue base, rationalise public investment and
minimise fiscal
risks from contingent liabilities.
The main thrust of the programmes is on improving fiscal
sustainability at a
national level and reducing external imbalances regionally.
Their success will
therefore "depend on the implementation of supportive policies
and reforms by
the regional institutions," as noted by the IMF. There are some
signs that this
will be forthcoming. Banque des Etats d'Afrique Centrale (BEAC),
the regional
central bank, has recently taken steps to support the currency
peg, raising its
refinancing rate 50bp to 2.95% in March. Meanwhile, statutory
advances from BEAC
to member countries have been frozen at their 2014 ceiling. BEAC
also approved
plans for an emergency liquidity facility in May that will
enable it to act as a
lender of last resort for commercial banks, strengthening the
monetary policy
framework.
The more pro-active approach to the challenge of lower commodity
prices since
last December's meeting of CEMAC heads of state in Yaounde,
combined with IMF
support, boosts the prospects of reversing the fall in
collective reserves. The
pace of reserves decline slowed in 1Q17, with international
reserves decreasing
to USD4.7 billion at end-March, from USD4.8 billion in December
2016 and USD10.1
billion in December 2015. The coverage ratio of official
reserves to short-term
liabilities fell to 56.8% from 65% in the three months to
end-2016, but BEAC
forecasts it will recover back to 65% over an unspecified
timescale.
Fitch-rated CEMAC members' external and fiscal positions should
also be
supported by recovering oil prices, and in Cameroon's case the
start of gas
exports. However, stabilising reserves, which are pooled at
BEAC, will depend on
the ability of all CEMAC members to address their own
macroeconomic imbalances.
Even if the Republic of Congo fails to agree and implement an
IMF programme,
rising oil output means that its contribution to reserves should
increase,
although this remains highly uncertain. Equatorial Guinea (not
rated) is also a
significant contributor to the regional reserve pool, and its
fiscal settings
and outturns will be relevant.
Contact:
Marina Stefani
Associate Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Jan Friederich
Senior Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
