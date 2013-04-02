(Repeat for additional Subscribers)
April 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Understanding the conditions under which non-binding
sponsor support can have an impact on a project's debt rating takes on increased
importance as project finance transactions develop, according to a new Fitch
Ratings report.
While some sponsors have decided to support projects facing difficulties, there
is no blanket guarantee that they would do so again in the future, especially
over the long term, when visibility is lower.
'Fitch's project finance ratings are intended to reflect a project's stand-alone
credit quality as they are purposely structured on a non-recourse basis, leaving
at the sponsors' discretion the decision to support the project's debts,' said
Yvette Dennis, a Director in Fitch's Global Infrastructure and Projects Finance
Group. 'However, even though Fitch will generally assume that sponsors will not
typically provide financial support to honor the project's financial
obligations, some limited exceptions exist.'
Fitch assesses, on a case by case basis, whether conditions are met to allow for
taking sponsor support into consideration to a limited extent. Essentially,
Fitch balances the assessment of the project's economic value to its sponsors
and of the sponsors' ability and experience to support a project through periods
of distress.
Experienced, capable sponsors are more willing to add marginal liquidity to
alleviate disruptions to project completion, survive the troughs of an
industry's business cycle, and maximize long-lived franchises in situations
where the financial stress is due to a temporary change rather than a permanent
shift in the project's credit profile. The financial or legal ability of the
sponsors to provide support would be a pre-condition to considering it as a
rating benefit.
'Assessing Sponsor Support in the Absence of Contractual Guarantees ' is
available on the Fitch Ratings website at www.fitchratings.com.
