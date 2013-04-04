(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the Affordable
Care Act (ACA)
will be a positive driver of the hospital industry's operating
outlook starting
in 2014, but the magnitude of its impact will depend on many
current unknowns.
These include the structure of payments and contracts in the
state health
insurance exchanges (HIEs) and the expansion of state Medicaid
programs.
The details of these issues are slowly taking shape, and the
industry continues
to be affected by the weak recovery in patient utilization and
federal deficit
reduction measures in the meantime. After exhibiting a worsening
trend earlier
in 2012, patient volumes in the for-profit hospital sector did
re-bound in
Q4'12, leading to an improvement for the full year over 2011.
Same-hospital admissions dropped 1% on average for the
Fitch-rated group in
2012, and adjusted admissions increased 1.5%, the strongest
result since 2009.
Although volume growth has recovered relatively strongly in
urban markets, it
has been disproportionately contributed by uninsured patients
and those with
Medicaid coverage. This is causing weak pricing trends for some
companies.
The health insurance expansion mandate of the ACA will provide a
boost to the
industry's weak patient utilization trends in starting in 2014.
However, given
the slow progress in the development of some of the key elements
of the
legislation, it will be a transitional year. The benefits to the
hospital
industry, including higher patient volumes and a lower level of
uncompensated
care, will occur gradually.
More immediately, the sector is facing the sequestration of
Medicare payments
starting April 1. This will essentially erase the roughly 2%
boost in payments
hospitals experienced in Q4'12 through the annual Medicare
market basket update.
Investor owned acute-care hospital companies derive about 30% of
revenues from
Medicare patients, implying that sequestration is a headwind to
topline growth
of less than 1% in 2013. While this will result in a drop in
profitability and
cash flow unless offset by cost savings, the effect on financial
flexibility is
nominal.
The full report, 'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
